The Blue Ridge Marathon (and related races) is an annual highlight for many runners, myself included.

While participating in this year’s half-marathon, I was told by a course marshal along 27th Street in South Roanoke that the race had been canceled due to a thunderstorm.

Being over 10 miles into the race, I elected to continue running and did not become concerned about the conditions until the rain became sharply colder as I ran along Cornwallis Avenue.

I briefly considered taking shelter on someone’s front porch just in case the icy cold rain turned to hail, a precaution that never became necessary.

It does not occur to me that this would have been a problem. Sadly, we know that not everyone can make that assumption.

Recent shootings across America teach us that ringing the wrong doorbell, or pulling into the wrong driveway, or retrieving a ball from the wrong yard, or mistakenly getting into the wrong car, or asking your neighbor to hold off on target practice until the baby wakes up is reason enough to shoot to kill.

Gun-rights advocates insist that “an armed society is a polite society.” But where is the politeness in these tragedies? The motivations for recent shootings in both America and in Roanoke reveal the limits of reducing the debate about guns and gun violence to platitudes that look good on a bumper sticker but fail to engage actual experience.

These recent shootings are products of the weaponization of self-defense. The presence of a gun did not defuse these situations, as the gun myths would have us believe; the presence of the gun created the problem.

None of these victims were causing trouble or behaving in a threatening manner. They either made a mistake or a request of someone who assumed their mere presence justified a potentially lethal response.

The assumption behind the “armed society is a polite society” myth is that someone being armed will change the other person’s behavior. These shootings reveal how being armed changes one’s own behavior. When the gun is viewed as the first response to a situation that is not fully understood — especially when a gun owner is disinclined to identify alternative responses — then people are killed or maimed unnecessarily. It is the tragic realization of the old proverb, “When your only tool is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”

Americans hold a wide range of opinions on gun ownership. Within that range of opinions, I recognize reasons someone may choose to own a gun. But it is time to reject the myth that we are safer with more people carrying guns. Self-defense is a right, but it is not an excuse to shoot to kill at the slightest provocation.

As a pastor, I am regularly offered another gun myth: we don’t need more laws, we need changed hearts. I largely agree with this sentiment, but not in the way it is offered.

We need our hearts changed to allow us to see through gun myths to the deeper truths they mask. We need our hearts changed to enable our escape from the cesspool of fear and mistrust created by hyperpartisan political echo chambers that teach us to instinctively fear people we do not know and situations we do not understand.

We need our hearts changed to learn more deeply one of the greatest lessons of the Christian tradition, “Love your neighbor.” Welcoming people onto our front porches is a lovely way to begin.