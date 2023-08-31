Two years ago, I fled to the Kabul airport hoping to escape the Taliban as they took over my country during the last days of the American withdrawal.

My family and I attempted to evacuate, but I use a wheelchair and couldn’t get close enough to show my documents to the guards.

A teargas canister got caught under my chair and I realized the situation wasn’t safe for my young son.

While we tried our best, we just couldn’t get through. Our story is common; while many Afghans were able to escape, most of us were not.

It took me another year to be able to evacuate to the United States, even though I have been connected to this country for a long time.

I am one of the tens of thousands of Afghans who served with honor and risked our lives to support U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

For years, I worked alongside U.S. Special Forces and Green Berets to find and remove landmines that had been placed by the Taliban.

Many Americans and Afghans lost their lives in horrific ways to these explosive devices.

My team was one of the first of its kind, and we were able to significantly reduce the number of casualties. It was dangerous work, but it was worth it. We saved many lives, and I am proud of what we accomplished.

Some of my coworkers were killed doing this work, and I was injured in the line of duty. In January 2019, I was shot by a Taliban gunman and my spinal cord was permanently damaged.

I was taken to an American military hospital and treated by American troops who helped me survive. I was in a coma for nine days. When I woke up, I was paralyzed from the waist down.

Congress created the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program specifically for Afghans like me who worked with the United States, but my case was delayed for years. The U.S. government promised to protect Afghan allies from the Taliban, yet I was abandoned when the Americans withdrew their troops.

After the Americans left, life became extremely challenging. The Taliban considered us traitors and searched for us house by house, city by city.

I faced additional challenges because my injury requires regular medical care: the last time I went to a hospital, I was confronted by Taliban gunmen who interrogated me and my doctor about my injury.

They asked if I had been shot while fighting against the Taliban. Panicked, I escaped their questions by pretending to pass out, and I never went back.

Thankfully, a U.S. Army captain I worked with contacted the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) to request assistance with my case.

With IRAP’s support, my wife, child, and I were finally able to get visas to Pakistan last summer, where the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad finished processing my SIV application.

After one of the hardest years of our lives, my family is now in the United States, where we have resettled in Roanoke.

I am so grateful that my family is now safe, but I also have a heavy heart knowing that so many other Afghans who worked with the Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan or in neighboring countries.

The SIV process, which by law is supposed to take nine months, is plagued by multi-year delays that affected my case for a long time and have prevented many of my colleagues from getting to safety.

Because they worked side by side with U.S. soldiers, they now live in hiding and can’t work or freely walk around the city for fear of recognition. Two of my colleagues were arrested by the Taliban and have not been seen nor heard from for seven months.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The Biden administration could fix many SIV delays and process the humanitarian parole applications that could protect so many at-risk Afghans before it’s too late. They could simplify the process and make decisions more quickly, as I understand they have done for Ukrainians fleeing from the war.

As you reflect on the two years since the fall of Kabul, I ask that you remember the Afghans who put their own lives in danger to save American troops.

We sacrificed so much, and many of us have paid dearly for it. When the United States needed us, we supported and protected you.

Now, we ask that you stand with us as well.