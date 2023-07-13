On the shelf in my living room there is a book about the Peloponnesian War between Sparta and Athens that is covered in dust I’m sure, because I already know how it ends.

Athens loses the war.

The cultural beacon of the west falls to authoritarian Sparta.

Sparta installs a puppet regime of 30 tyrants.

Democracy dies.

Maybe because so few of us ever stop to consider these pivotal moments in our own collective past, we tend to throw around otherwise malevolent words like tyrant and tyranny with hopelessly little regard for the depravity that they actually imply.

Terms once reserved for the likes of Stalin and Mussolini we now use to denigrate school board officials for simply obeying the law, to well-intentioned civil servants for providing basic public safety advice, and to FBI agents for retrieving highly classified intelligence reports from golf resort bathrooms.

We’ve never really had a successful tyrant of our own I suppose, so perhaps we just don’t recognize the real thing anymore, a blessing we have enjoyed at least until now, for very good reasons.

We clearly owe our Founding Fathers an incalculable debt.

But even the James Madisons and the Alexander Hamiltons of Colonial America didn’t really invent the idea of democracy. They resurrected it instead, largely from the ashes of ancient Athens.

About 600 years before the common era, in a world that for nearly all of human history had been ruled by brutality, the Athenians realized notions of freedom and self-determination that were unimaginably ahead of their time.

In ancient Athens, public policy decisions were made, not by a single powerful person, but by a randomly selected council of 500 free citizens who listened to debates at a place called the Pnyx and then decided issues by vote on behalf of the broader population.

Eerily similar to Colonial America, the Athenians were generously blessed with a long string of early visionary leaders like Solon and Cleisthenes who fleshed out the fundamental tenets of their nascent democracy, and later by courageous military generals (Strategoi) like Miltiades and Themistocles who led Athenian forces in epic, earth-shaking battles to defend it against the vast Persian Empire at places with legendary names like Marathon and Salamis.

And yet, in light of recent events, it is painfully easy to understand how the Athenians might have led themselves to believe that they were somehow different than the rest of the world or that, for them at least, freedom was really nothing more than their own, undeniable birthright.

Those early would-be tyrants must have arrived as a shock to the Athenian system.

Paralysis would have naturally ensued.

Which is precisely the pathology that tyrants nearly always count on.

Then as now, if you’re paying attention, the tactics of real, would-be tyrants and the psychological weapons they employ are all pretty obvious.

I am not the enemy of your freedom — the institutions are.

The system is chaos.

The news is fake.

The elections are rigged.

My opponent is weak.

The whole world is laughing at us.

Only I can fix it.

It’s all just standard, boilerplate script, so predictable that it’s almost dull and yet somehow, it nearly always catches us off guard.

More recently, after a literal eternity of servitude to an endless string of murderous tyrants, the Russians for example, had freedom firmly in their grasp for a few fleeting moments, only to watch helplessly as a lifelong KGB agent snatched it right out of their hands. As if they couldn’t possibly have seen it coming.

If you don’t like that example though, just pick up a book about the Peloponnesian War or Alexander the Great.

The ending never changes.

Democracy always dies so that, after a generation or two, not a single Greek is left on the face of the earth who knows what it means to be free. Brought up in tyranny all of their lives, they have nothing left to compare it to.

Which is almost certainly why I still can’t bring myself to read that book.

On a single day a little over 2,000 years ago, there was a morning in which every citizen of once mighty Athens woke up free and an evening in which they all went to bed enslaved.

Otherwise, all things considered, it probably wasn’t much different than any other day.