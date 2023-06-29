I would venture to say there are not many among us who did not indulge in some television viewing that was less than substantive at some point during the pandemic. If you watched “The Tiger King,” you (and I) fall into that category. (And hey, we were already invested, so we couldn’t not watch Season 2, right?)

While the series certainly had its entertaining elements, it also included some eye-opening realities about the trafficking, treatment and quite frankly exploitation of wild animals in our country and worldwide. The producers did a nice job tying up Season 1 with a neat bow, however, and made us feel better by showing us scenes of several of the big cats that were rescued from Joe Exotic and his foes roaming through vast fields at a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.

Season 2 (remember, we were invested!) brought back some heartburn for me, however, with a heavier focus on Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, another self-proclaimed wild animal trainer and private zoo operator. Unlike the first season, here viewers saw many of Antle’s transgressions and his downright callousness exposed without the humor and antics that watered down what we saw in Season 1. Perhaps we were more forgiving of Joe Exotic (who himself still sits behind bars), because he didn’t seem of completely sound mind in much of the footage we were shown. We could believe that he did not have entirely impure intentions. Sure, he made plenty of bad decisions, but a solid case could be made that he didn’t set out to exploit wild animals. Antle, on the other hand, seemed perfectly rational, leading viewers like me to believe he knew exactly what he was doing every step of the way, and not one bit of it could conceivably have been done for the right reasons or with good intentions.

My point in all of this is to say I am extremely proud of our state for convicting Antle on June 16 of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to traffic wildlife in a Frederick County court. Enough is enough, and it has been enough for a long time. In my opinion, any person willing to mistreat or exploit an animal — an innocent, living creature — is capable of doing the same to a human being. And numerous studies show, in fact, that murderers, particularly serial killers, often have a history of animal abuse.

So whether you consider yourself an “animal person” or not, consider this a win for Virginia. Our state isn’t perfect, nor is any other, but a message was just sent that these kinds of crimes will not be tolerated in our state and Mr. Antle made a mistake coming to the Commonwealth of Virginia to do his business. I hope this not only sets a precedent for future cases in Virginia, but that it empowers and inspires the legislatures in other states to take acts of animal cruelty more seriously and to impose harsher sentences for said acts committed elsewhere in the country.