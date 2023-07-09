Earlier this spring, I visited Radford University Carilion, Radford’s college for students pursuing health professions, to gather with students, faculty and providers to talk about health care worker shortages. Nearly one out of every five health care workers quit their jobs in the first 18 months of the pandemic. That makes programs like RUC’s all the more important as we work to ensure that our health care workforce is able to meet our community’s needs.

In this role as a United States senator, I have the privilege to talk to Virginians on everything from child care and housing to economic development and addressing substance use disorder. While the topics vary, one theme has been consistent in the last few years: COVID took an existing problem and made it a lot more challenging.

But as they say, tough times don’t last — tough people do.

In the aftermath of any disaster, we focus on recovery and on helping the communities that lost so much get back on their feet. In the wake of a deadly pandemic that took over one million American lives, our approach should be no different. That’s why I’ve been working on a roadmap that includes concrete steps and legislation that I’m fighting for to help Virginians and Americans across the country recover from this difficult period.

Luckily, we aren’t starting at square one. I’m proud to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan Act, Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. These bills are helping to lower costs, create jobs, improve public safety, and bring manufacturing back to America.

I’m working to build on that progress with a special focus on four pillars that will be essential to helping Virginia families bounce back: strengthening our economy, boosting access to health care, making it easier for students to thrive, and improving the safety of our communities.

When it comes to our economy, I’m working to alleviate household financial pressures by lowering taxes for middle class families, including by reinstating the expanded Child Tax Credit and expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers. I’m also pushing to raise the federal minimum wage — which hasn’t been raised since 2009 — and passing my Fair Housing Improvement Act to improve access to safe and affordable housing.

On health care, I’m especially motivated following my conversations in Roanoke to pass my Expanding Medical Education Act to strengthen the physician pipeline and address health worker shortages. I’m also working to pass my Medicare-X Choice Act to create a low-cost public health care option that would let Virginians choose between existing private insurance plans or a public one modeled after the framework of Medicare. I’m pushing to accelerate research and resources to address Long COVID by passing my CARE for Long COVID Act, and investing in the well-being of our health care workers, whose challenging work conditions put them at heightened risk of burnout.

We must also recognize that if we’re going to come out the other side of these last three years stronger than we were before, we need to restore women’s rights to make their own reproductive health decisions. My bipartisan Reproductive Freedom for All Act would help, by codifying the essential holdings of Roe v. Wade and related cases.

We must also make sure the future is bright for our youngest generations. I will keep using my position on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to push for the passage of my PREP Act to address teacher shortages and my JOBS Act to expand access to high quality, short-term job training programs to help students get good-paying jobs. In addition, I’m fighting for my Child Care for Working Families Act, which would ensure that all children have access to high-quality and affordable early care and education.

My roadmap also includes a strategic plan to improve community safety, including by passing my Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence, which is made up of commonsense gun reforms passed in the commonwealth that the vast majority of Americans support, as well as creating a new strategy to combat illegal drug trafficking, as outlined in my bipartisan Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act.

I believe that we are up to the task of recovering, and that this roadmap will help us come out the other side stronger.