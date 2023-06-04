Flags exist for a variety of reasons. To limit the use and display of them would simply be overlooking important parts of educational curriculum.

It’s important that the Spanish teacher displays flags from Spanish-speaking countries in their classroom. Learning to recognize culture is essential when teaching students about foreign languages.

It’s important that students learn about orange and checkered flags that direct traffic.

Flags exist in various sports games, also important to learn about being displayed as teaching material in classes like physical education.

Are these flags propaganda? Creating a policy limiting use of flags to only the American flag would be highly problematic and take out essential parts of education.

Additionally, let’s parse out exactly what is defined as “propaganda” and who makes that distinction.

This seems like it could be widely subjective, leading to a host of issues if not applied as justly as possible.

Does a sign saying “Everyone Welcome” qualify as propaganda? Some say yes. Others no. Who gets to decide on this issue? What if it is written in a rainbow-colored font?

Then is it deemed propaganda?

What about the use of rainbows on the package of Skittles? Propaganda — yes or no?

How about a shirt with a rainbow drawn without a written message?

Propaganda — yes or no? Rainbow sherbet served in the cafeteria ... propaganda — yes or no?

Does anyone want the task of policing a policy such as this? What about working or volunteering in an environment such as this? Let’s think about sending our kids to a school environment like this. I’ll be honest, it concerns me.

The Supreme Court takes an interesting position on the issue, citing that schools can essentially prohibit certain components of private speech in school but only when it substantially interferes with or disrupts the educational environment or the rights of other students.

The threshold for this standard is made clear: Actual evidence or reasonable forecast of substantial disruption is required; “undifferentiated fear or apprehension of disturbance” is insufficient (Tinker, 383 U.S. at 508; Mahanoy Area Sch. Dist. v. B.L., 141 S. Ct. 2038).

I would assert this would mean more than just a parent not liking a sign that says “Everyone Welcome” hanging in a classroom. Additionally, the Supreme Court found that “a mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint” cannot justify the restriction of the display of the Rainbow Flag or flags deemed “political” (Tinker 393 U.S. at 508).

A quote by Ruth Bader Ginsberg comes to mind that may be applicable here: “To those accustomed to privilege, equality can feel like oppression.” Because one thing I’ve learned is when in doubt, it’s always good to err on the side of kindness, validation and compassion. There are no greater life skills than these.

My fifth grader recently read a book called “Wonder.” If you’ve read it, you know what this is about. The poignant part of the book is summed up in the phrase: When you have the choice to be right or to be kind, choose kind.

A million times. Choose kind. Because out of all the things I want my kids to learn at school, this is number one.