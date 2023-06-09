Virginia has excellent public universities, but tuition and other fees are increasing at our state-supported colleges and universities for in-state students. The fact is Virginia does not fund its universities as much as other states do. Almost 40 other states provide a higher level of funding.

The funding policy set forth in state code provides that: “67 percent of an institution’s cost of education for Virginia students is funded from the state general fund.” In-state students are responsible for the remaining third from scholarships or their own funds. This policy is designed to “fuel strong economic growth,” to prepare Virginians for “top job opportunities” and to ensure “educational and economic opportunities are accessible and affordable” for Virginia students.

Despite this statutory policy, state funding has not been restored since the Great Recession. To compensate, in-state students on average have incurred some $30,000 in debt upon graduating.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam’s last budget, the 2022-24 biennial budget, increased state support from 50% to 54%. In this second year of that biennial budget, the Senate’s proposed budget amendments would add $150 million for higher education. This would increase state support to 56% of the total cost.

For 2022-23, according to the State Council of Higher Education, the average cost of tuition and education and general fees for in-state undergraduate students was $14,504. If the state paid the full 67%, these charges for in-state four-year college students could be $2,200 lower per year.

By lowering student costs, we increase their opportunities and improve our economy. Today’s employers need more highly skilled and educated employees than ever before. In order for the Commonwealth to attract and retain the best jobs in the future, we must continue to have the world’s best educated workforce.

Virginia has the resources to do better. We can lower the costs of higher education for our in-state students and minimize the need for our universities to raise tuition and fees. Our in-state students and their families deserve it.

In his first year, current Gov. Glenn Youngkin encouraged Virginia’s universities to keep tuition flat, calling it “the right thing to do.” Several universities signaled they would not be able to avoid a tuition hike again in 2023 without increased state support.

Nevertheless, this year the governor is prioritizing corporate tax cuts. In doing so, the governor is selling our students short in the name of higher corporate profits.

He did not campaign on the corporate tax issue and the business community did not ask for it. His corporate tax cuts would total $524 million dollars in lost revenue to the commonwealth. These include a reduction in the existing corporate income tax from 6% to 5% ($362 million) and a new Qualified Business Income Deduction like the federal government ($162 million).

In total, the governor’s corporate tax cuts and other tax reductions would eliminate $1 billion in revenue from the budget.

In fact, Virginia was named the top state in the nation for business two years in a row before this governor was elected. These tax cuts are not necessary to attract business.

By contrast, the Senate’s proposed budget would use existing revenues to meet important needs. In addition to higher education, it more fully funds our public schools. It provides bonuses to teachers ($140 million), support staff for superintendents ($270 million), and increases for mental and physical health, English learners, and troubled schools ($120 million). Importantly, it also increases Medicaid rates ($192 million) and housing assistance for the mentally ill ($50 million).

Cutting taxes when the economy is growing often leads to tax increases during recessionary times. In 1998, Gov. Jim Gilmore cut the car tax by $950 million per year. When the next recession occurred, Gov. Mark Warner had to raise taxes to cover core services. We should invest in our future now when times are good because we will not be able to do so when revenues decline.

As Senate and House of Delegates Conferees negotiate the budget, the interests of Virginia’s college students and their families, our public schools, Medicaid beneficiaries, and the mentally ill, among other important needs, must not be ignored.