Unrest in the streets of major cities, often turning violent. Inflation and unemployment fanning the flames. The middle class increasingly pressured and agitated. World leaders reacting with uncertainty, some called feeble and indecisive, others tyrannical and reactionary. Meanwhile, Russia throws its weight around.

Sound familiar? Actually, I’m describing a world you’re not nearly old enough to remember. It was 175 years ago this month that the 1848 Revolutions were reaching fever pitch in Europe.

The revolutionary year of 1848 has been studied minutely by historians but is largely unknown to the general public, despite having weighty consequences on the decades to follow. Although not as weighty as the revolutionaries hoped. The great British historian A.J.P. Taylor said that “history reached its turning point and failed to turn.”

It all started in Paris (of course). The French king was one Louis Philippe, placed on the throne by another revolution, in 1830, and generally regarded as not such a bad ruler overall. The French constitutional monarchy provided more liberty than most states around. (A constitution itself was a radical notion — they exist, after all, for the sole purpose of limiting government. We 21st century Americans can’t comprehend how upsetting this was considered by many.)

But the middle and lower classes struggled economically. Some radicals wanted major changes like socialism (interestingly, Karl Marx wrote “The Communist Manifesto” in 1848); other citizens just seemed to long for the bygone era when France dominated Europe. The results were typical in Europe of the day: revolt in the streets, the king calls out the army, unrest intensifies. But Louis Philippe suddenly did something he really didn’t have to: he abdicated and fled.

Moderates hoped once again to find a replacement monarch who was fairly unobjectionable and go on with life. But the radicals wanted a republic where the people (well, males) would be allowed to vote — just like those blasted Americans. They stormed the legislature and declared the Second French Republic open for business.

But the Second Republic was doomed to schism and further violence. Work programs were instituted to alleviate unemployment; they didn’t come close to meeting the need. When these failed “National Workshops” were discontinued by the revolutionary legislature, the mild Revolution of 1848 turned decisively violent in what came to be known as the “June Days” — 175 years ago this month. Blood ran in the streets and thousands were killed as the extremists demanded more radicalism; meanwhile cooler heads tried to bring calm. Finally, in what could only be called poetic irony, the revolutionary republican government of France was forced to declare martial law and put an end to the June Days.

But the revolutionaries didn’t want to abandon the idea of a republic with elected leaders. Now mostly de-radicalized, the new government labored to produce a replacement constitution for France. The new system was to have a legislative assembly and a powerful executive in the president. Naturally, this necessitated elections, which would happen in December.

There were five main candidates, some more radical than others, but only one really fired the French spirit. His name was Louis Napoleon, the nephew of the late, lamented emperor who once made France’s name feared across Europe. For many (and recall that most French citizens had never voted before and had no experience in democracy) the name Napoleon represented order and glory. Not surprisingly, he was elected president of the Republic in a landslide.

The more sober-minded breathed a sigh of relief. Maybe this wasn’t everything we wanted from a revolutionary republic, but no one was building barricades in the streets either. But even that much revolution was not to last. Within a few years, Louis Napoleon staged a coup against the 1848 constitution, and by 1852 had proclaimed himself Emperor Napoleon III. The people were mostly OK with this. It turned out they wanted 1804 back, not 1789.

Elsewhere in Europe, the story played out in similar fashion. Revolution broke out, radicals invested great hope in it, and little was accomplished in the end — not that some lessons weren’t learned along the way.

The Revolutions of 1848 were an immense interconnected series of events too complex to cover in much detail here. In Europe, only Britain — already a stable constitutional monarchy — and Russia — too autocratic for revolution — went largely unaffected. In my next column — unless some sort of current event attracts my attention — I’ll walk you through some of the other ways that history failed to turn in the rest of the Europe of 1848.