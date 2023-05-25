This week — tomorrow, in fact — brings a day I always knew would come, but never gave much thought. My oldest son is graduating from high school.

Now, I’m not sure who will be the keynote speaker tomorrow, or what he or she will say. But I hope it mirrors the Apostle Paul in I Corinthians 13, words his classmates and all of us need to hear on momentous turning-point occasions: “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

It’s time. Can’t put it off or delay it. Adulthood has arrived. So here’s my commencement advice for the Class of ’23:

Full education hasn’t arrived. Most of you still have college ahead, and even if not, much to learn. Never assume you miraculously know all you ever need to.

Also, the time has come to be less peer-centric. The opinion of people pretty much identical to you does not define absolute truth. I don’t mean you should live your life with absolutely no thought given to the expectations and estimations of others around you. But you can’t be so obsessed with how others view you that you become incapable of making independent decisions. Defy the social convention of your age group sometime, and you might find out it doesn’t actually kill you.

In fact, one of the artificialities of your years in school has been the sense that life is pretty much lived in the company of people about your same age. It’s time now to expand your circles. Learn to listen to and appreciate — certainly don’t avoid — people who seem impossibly old.

Find at least three people at least three times older than you are, and get to know them. Men who, when they were about your age, had other men about the same age trying to kill them in battle.

Women who faced challenges you’ve never experienced or even imagined — yet persevered.

Ask these folks about the moment they had an epiphany you haven’t experienced yet: the moment they knew beyond a doubt that they were an adult.

Get used to the fact that the world doesn’t owe you a living. I doubt anyone is ever going to hand you a high-paid, low-work job. Success is often called a ladder because you have to climb it, one painful rung at a time.

If you ever find yourself unable to find the job you want, get a job anyway. Don’t loaf around indulging in wishful thinking. There is no honest work beneath your dignity, because work itself, when done well, brings its own dignity.

In some future chapter of life, spend more time planning your marriage than your wedding.

A wedding day (sort of like your graduation ceremony) is one of the least realistic days of your life.

The future day when the kids are sick, the money is tight, the car is breaking down, and the laundry didn’t get done: that’s the life to plan for. A life when the right color scheme and elegantly shaped napkins matter not a whit. Be ready for that day — and learn to embrace and enjoy it when it comes.

Social media, by the way, is also a pretty unrealistic world. I won’t say never visit, but certainly don’t live there. Don’t assume you are the star of a show that revolves around you, or that the world is an eager audience trembling for your next pronouncement.

(Pop quiz: Examine the following two word lists. 1) Maturity, responsibility, self-reliance, sacrifice. 2) Party, fun, gratification, entertainment. Question: Which set of words do you think is the subject of more tweets and Instagram posts? Which set contributes more to a functioning society? Explain.)

Make wise choices and don’t blame anyone else for your poor ones. Admit your mistakes (yep, you’ll make them) and then take full responsibility for them. Learn what’s really important in life and prioritize those things (hint: you’re more likely to find them in words written 20 centuries ago in Greek than by watching Netflix).

In other words, become an adult. Because watch the news: we all need more of them around us.

For what it’s worth, my son (and I think his classmates) already exemplify a lot of this guidance, and they have the tools and good sense to embrace the rest.

Jack, congrats. You’re a good man. I’m proud of you, and looking forward to great things.