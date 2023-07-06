Last time in this space we jumped backward 175 years to explore the Revolutions of 1848, the turning point in history when history “failed to turn.” But space allowed only a quick synopsis of events in France.

Hoping to create a kingless Republic like America’s, the French Revolution succeeded in chasing out one king, only to succumb a few years later to the machinations of Emperor Napoleon III.

Much the same story played out elsewhere. While 1848 saw a continentwide wave of revolts, almost nowhere else did the republicans, constitutionalists and nationalists find much permanent success.

A few facts, seemingly unalterable, defined the continent of Europe. Germany was blatantly disunified, a conglomeration of German states loosely linked to a powerful Prussia and a weaker Austria. Austria itself was a mélange of eastern nationalities, non-German but dominated by the German emperor in Vienna. Meanwhile, Italy was also no nation; rather several Italian states.

And so the reform-minded nationalists, the very radicals apt to take notice when revolutionary spirit seemed to be in the wind, wanted change: a unified Germany, a unified Italy, autonomy for the patchwork quilt of nationalities under the Austrian thumb — all challenging the age-old status quo.

In Italy, revolution in the various states sought liberal constitutions and, for many, a united Italian nation. The nationalists tended to rally around either the papacy or the largest Italian state, Piedmont-Sardinia. The pope, however, while ostensibly sympathetic to some liberal ideas, feared revolution going too far and the inherent anti-clericalism of many radicals. Piedmont-Sardinia’s king briefly hoisted the banner of Italian unification, even invading Austrian territory to liberate two Italian provinces. He was soundly thrashed for his efforts. Soon after, revolution fizzled out in Italy with little accomplished — certainly not unification.

In Austria, revolution spread quickly in the ramshackle, multinational autocracy. Grizzled old reactionary statesman Metternich, long the very symbol of the status quo, was chased out of town. Attempts to liberalize the Austrian government, however, showed little promise, but while the Empire was distracted the various ethnic provinces began to revolt. The crucial Hungarian region wanted independence, while the Italian subjects hoped to unify with their cousins to the south. Meanwhile, the various Slavic ethnicities attempted a “Pan-Slav Congress” to find common ground (ironically, the various factions did not speak the same language — they had to conduct business in German).

Before any of these groups could agree on much of anything, conservative counterrevolution had retaken control in Vienna. The respectable Austrian army soon crushed dissent and restored order.

In 1848 Germany, nationalists thought the day had finally come to unify the various German states. Revolution had broken out in March calling for constitutional reforms, voting rights and German unification; the powerful Prussian army could have made short work of restoring order. But suddenly the eccentric Prussian king joined the cause, pledging reform and promising to take the lead in uniting all Germans. A hopeful pan-German conference convened in Frankfurt to decide how to e pluribus unum all the German states; especially difficult questions then arose about the role of including Austria (wouldn’t we have to let in Hungarians and Slavs?) and two particular German provinces under Danish control. Setting a lot of thorny issues aside for another day, the Frankfurt Parliament crafted a plan to unify Germany (except Austria) under the Prussian king.

But that vacillating monarch again changed his mind — he decided he wanted nothing to do with a crown that “smelled of the gutter.” Kings were made by God, not revolutionaries. Without a king to wear such a crown, the German revolution dissipated.

Except a few reforms here and there, the Revolutions of 1848 accomplished little, dying with a whimper, not a bang. But the ideas persisted: especially German and Italian nationalism. Little had been achieved through the old alliance with revolutionary radicalism, thought many. What if we hitched our nationalist wagon to a powerful state and conservative power politics? Indeed, this is what will unify Italy in 1861, and Germany by 1871.

(Incidentally, many 1848 radicals were chased out of Europe, often landing in America, bringing important trades and skills that paid dividends down the road for the industrializing U.S.)

Lessons from all this? What seems to some the dawning of a new tomorrow, and to others the end of the world, may in fact be only temporary squalls. Seldom is the status quo as fragile as we might think. The one constant in international affairs is change, and the important thing is to remember your history.