Take a deep breath … now consider, for a moment, the chemical compounds that have filled your lungs.

As most of us know, air contains just the right amount of oxygen (21%) and nitrogen (78%) to allow aerobic life (like you) to flourish.

Depending on where you live and your immediate surroundings, you may have inhaled more than 1,000 particles. Yes, tiny bits of organic (carbon-containing) and inorganic (non-carbon containing) solids and liquids are floating around you every moment of every day.

Although too small to see with the naked eye, these particles can have a profound effect on the atmosphere, human health, and even global temperatures.

For something so important, surprisingly little is known about the chemistry that determines particle sizes, concentrations, and compositions.

Tiny atmospheric particles are an inevitable consequence of abundant vegetation and human activity. Although their sizes are much smaller than the width of a human hair, their effects can be beautiful to behold.

Consider the captivating Blue Ridge Mountains — so named for the blue hue that surrounds our peaks and fills our valleys. The earliest records of this observation date to the Cherokee, who described the peaks as “sagonige,” meaning blue.

Since the 1960s, we’ve known that trees cause this phenomenon by emitting molecules called terpenes (the lovely pine smell) that react in the atmosphere and condense into particles with sizes about 1 micrometer in diameter. Particles in this size range scatter the blue component of sunlight more than other colors, resulting in the sagonige haze.

Though light scattered by atmospheric particles may appear beautiful, there are well known deleterious effects as well.

Those living in more urban regions, like Los Angeles or Beijing, also regularly observe a blue haze due to the exact same scattering of light; however, this haze was not observed by the early Native Americans.

The origin of particles in these regions is pollution — soot from combustion. The smallest particles travel deeply into the lungs, where they can affect lung function, exacerbate asthma, and impact cardiovascular health.

As one may guess, these health effects disproportionately affect those living in the most densely polluted urban environments, negatively impacting their health and well-being.

Because airborne particles are part of our daily lives, atmospheric scientists are working to develop accurate models for predicting particle properties and concentrations–consider the goal to be a weather forecast for air quality.

Such models will depend on a complete understanding of the complex chemistry responsible for particle growth, and this is where my research group enters the picture.

In our research laboratory, we study how chemicals convert from freely moving individual gas-phase molecules to solids.

My lab benefits from excellent students, postdocs, and collaborators across Virginia Tech who study a branch of chemistry called “surface science.” Surface scientists are challenged with quantifying the many things that may happen when gases collide on a surface: They can bounce off, stick for a short period of time, or react to form an entirely new species.

My team asks questions such as, “what is the likelihood that a gas-phase molecule reacts with the surface of an existing atmospheric particle or environmental material?” and “how do reactions on surfaces affect the particle sizes and lifetime of compounds in the atmosphere?”

The answers will deepen our understanding of the factors that control particle growth and how particles respond to changing environmental conditions.

Our research is at the forefront of surface science: We are learning not only how particles grow, but also how catalysts work and how toxic species can be captured to clean the air we breathe.

Ultimately, our work will help to develop the science behind particle composition and provide a foundation for building concentration forecasts.

Such forecasts will be employed to guide how and when industry uses certain compounds, or how policy makers respond to natural or human-caused chemical releases, and the best time of day to go for a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway.