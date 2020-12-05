Abraham: The haves want better for rural Virginia, too

Your editorial “How the haves out-voted the have-nots,” (November 14, 2020) struck a chord and threw me into reflection on my quixotic run for the Virginia House of Delegates, 7th District, seven years ago. Y’see, I was a liberal Democrat running in a staunchly conservative, rural Republican district. I got shellacked. Rainwater still drips right off.
I knew my chances of winning were slim to none, but I felt compelled to run. My opponent was a one-term incumbent Republican, and I just couldn’t see handing him the seat again for another term without a contest. And as a businessman and writer, I sincerely felt that my experience would lead to a brighter economic future for the district’s constituents. I came to learn that was misguided thinking.
Let me explain…
Your editorialist wrote, “Democrats don’t see much reason to consider the priorities and needs of rural areas.” This irks me at several levels.
As I said, I’m a Democrat, and one of those haves. I have a college degree. I own my house and travel internationally. I have a retirement income and savings.
But my entire legislative platform was helping the have-nots. Here are three examples: minimum wage, health care, and broadband internet.
American working people need a raise. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25/hour for the last ten years. The real, inflation adjusted minimum wage has been on an unsteady but constant decline for 50 years. We’ve seen the studies that show that if it was adjusted for inflation during that time, minimum wage workers would be making around $18 to $20 now.
We haves are not directly affected by this, because by definition, the haves are not working for minimum wage. We recognize the need to help those workers but we also understand that as we lift those at the bottom, everyone prospers. My Democratic friends are far more accepting of this idea than my Republican friends, many of which feel that the labor market should be unburdened; some are opposed to any minimum wage at all!
It is commonly thought that rich people are “job creators,” because they have the money to start new companies. But this is a misconception, as consumers are truly the drivers of the economy. When rich people have more, they often hoard it. When wage earners have more, they spend it, and that benefits not only them but the rich as well.
We need a universal, socialized national health care system that covers everybody as a right of citizenship. Everybody gets sick at some time in their lives, so ultimately everybody would benefit. But we haves are typically already covered by some sort of insurance, surely at a far greater rate than the have-nots. Many people are one serious illness away from bankruptcy; only multi-millionaires can absorb lengthy treatments for diseases such as cancer.
Every other industrialized nation on earth provides universal health care, spending less per person than our country and obtaining better outcomes. Because of the myriad of health care problems associated with poverty, this system would disproportionately benefit the have-nots.
And we need subsidized, government assisted rural broadband. Our scenic beauty and low cost of living present an attractive environment to information workers who can do their jobs anywhere. But they won’t come, along with their spending power, if they can’t access the internet. And without government assistance, internet service providers will not serve areas too sparsely populated to make a profit.
Just as the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 provided loans for installation of electrical generation and distribution systems to isolated areas, boosting their economic viability, so could a Rural Broadband Act benefit Appalachia.
These are points I tried to articulate during my unsuccessful campaign, things I hear few if any Republicans talking about.
But many voters with whom I spoke simply dismissed all this. They had other priorities.
I remember specifically two women I asked for votes. Both were laser focused instead on a single issue: making miserable those women seeking to terminate unwanted pregnancies through abortion. When I asked about minimum wage, health care and rural broadband, it fell of deaf ears.
Maybe my loss was appropriate, as indeed the district has the representative who better represents their values.
Succinctly, many of us Democrats care deeply about the prosperity of our have-not neighbors and conclude that only with benevolent government involvement will their lot improve. But why should the haves concern themselves with the prosperity of the have-nots if they don’t make it a priority themselves?
Michael Abraham is a businessman and author with eight books now in print. He lives in Blacksburg.
