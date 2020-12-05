Abraham: The haves want better for rural Virginia, too

We haves are not directly affected by this, because by definition, the haves are not working for minimum wage. We recognize the need to help those workers but we also understand that as we lift those at the bottom, everyone prospers. My Democratic friends are far more accepting of this idea than my Republican friends, many of which feel that the labor market should be unburdened; some are opposed to any minimum wage at all!

It is commonly thought that rich people are “job creators,” because they have the money to start new companies. But this is a misconception, as consumers are truly the drivers of the economy. When rich people have more, they often hoard it. When wage earners have more, they spend it, and that benefits not only them but the rich as well.

We need a universal, socialized national health care system that covers everybody as a right of citizenship. Everybody gets sick at some time in their lives, so ultimately everybody would benefit. But we haves are typically already covered by some sort of insurance, surely at a far greater rate than the have-nots. Many people are one serious illness away from bankruptcy; only multi-millionaires can absorb lengthy treatments for diseases such as cancer.