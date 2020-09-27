Ackley, et al: False choice: COVID or the economy

Most of those who warn us about the dangers of COVID are smart, well-meaning people. Most of those who advocate for opening the economy are smart well-meaning people. Neither side of this “conflict” is populated by bad guys, though some behave badly when they seek to inflame us against each other. Instead of allowing ourselves to be inflamed, we need to listen to each other. We have much to learn from each other in order to figure out answers that serve all of us. If either of these problems – COVID and the economy – go unsolved, everyone loses, because the two problems are intertwined.

We here in the Valley can’t save the whole country, but maybe we can save our community. A group of us have formed the Roanoke Collaboration Project. It is our goal to encourage collaborative problem solving among those affected by these problems, in other words, pretty much all of us. We don’t claim to have the answers. We do claim to have the process – respectful dialogue among all stakeholders, again, pretty much all of us. Our lives and economic wellbeing depend on learning from each other.

Our community starts from a strong foundation. Roanoke has a long (but imperfect) history of collaboration, stronger than many other communities. Let’s build on that foundation, listen, communicate and promote collaboration to empower our entire community working to solve problems together.

What can you do right now? Don’t let anyone from either side dictate your behavior. Avoid name-calling, belittling, and castigating the motives of others. Look for media articles that are thoughtful, not inflammatory. Seek out people who think differently and look differently from you for conversations to see what you can learn. That’s what we’re going to be doing.