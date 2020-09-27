Ackley, et al: False choice: COVID or the economy

By Dana Ackley, Katherin Elam, Jay Foster, Chris Head, William Lee, Chris Morrill, Debbie Petrine and Sam Rasoul
Ackley is president of EQ Leader. Elam is president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. Foster is CEO of Flex Metrics. Head is a Republican member of the House of Delegates. Lee is a minister. Morrill is executive director of the Government Finance Officers Association. Petrine is chairman and CEO of CCR, Inc. Rasoul is a Democratic member of the House.
Maybe we can do both. You have heard the dire warnings of the dangers of COVID. They’re real. The darn thing is killing us at a higher rate than other highly contagious diseases we’re accustomed to. Many survivors get over the acute COVID impact only to discover lingering and debilitating effects. COVID truly is dangerous. Don’t let anyone tell you different.
But loss of livelihood is dangerous too! Imagine that you have risked years of work and all the money you could gather together (and more) to open a business. Then you watch it get shut down. Maybe you lose everything. We hear about the Apples and Googles prospering, but small business is the economic engine of our country. Without small business, none of us eat.
Or imagine you are one rent payment from being evicted from the only safe harbor you and your children have. Maybe you work at one of those small businesses that gets shut down. What do you do? You could blame your landlord, but he’s probably squeezed anyway. And blaming him doesn’t pay the rent.
There are very real dangers on both sides. How we think about these problems will determine the solutions we are able to find. We will have to be at our creative best to thread this needle.
Unfortunately, too many politicians and too many in the media have highjacked these problems for their own purposes. Our political system has become so divisive that it rewards politicians for calling each other names and castigating their colleagues’ motives. Each side calls the other side evil. Then we vote for them, rewarding this immature behavior. Too many in the media has learned that exploiting our emotions gets them watchers, readers, clicks, and most of all, ad money. In other words, we reward them too.
Human emotions can be manipulated. There is a part of the brain (called the amygdala) that is constantly on the alert to see danger. When it does, it encourages us to experience anger or fear. There is plenty of that these days. These emotions can be helpful when we’re faced with immediate threats (like a charging bear). They command our full attention. If we don’t deal with the charging bear, we’re dead. The amygdala is pretty handy for dealing with relatively simple problems.
But neither COVID nor economic ruin is a charging bear. Not because there is no danger. The difference is that, even today, we have at least some time to think, prepare, and adapt. The high levels of fear or anger that we have been manipulated to feel reduce our IQs. Under their spell, we can’t think in the nuanced ways required to solve complex problems.
Most of those who warn us about the dangers of COVID are smart, well-meaning people. Most of those who advocate for opening the economy are smart well-meaning people. Neither side of this “conflict” is populated by bad guys, though some behave badly when they seek to inflame us against each other. Instead of allowing ourselves to be inflamed, we need to listen to each other. We have much to learn from each other in order to figure out answers that serve all of us. If either of these problems – COVID and the economy – go unsolved, everyone loses, because the two problems are intertwined.
We here in the Valley can’t save the whole country, but maybe we can save our community. A group of us have formed the Roanoke Collaboration Project. It is our goal to encourage collaborative problem solving among those affected by these problems, in other words, pretty much all of us. We don’t claim to have the answers. We do claim to have the process – respectful dialogue among all stakeholders, again, pretty much all of us. Our lives and economic wellbeing depend on learning from each other.
Our community starts from a strong foundation. Roanoke has a long (but imperfect) history of collaboration, stronger than many other communities. Let’s build on that foundation, listen, communicate and promote collaboration to empower our entire community working to solve problems together.
What can you do right now? Don’t let anyone from either side dictate your behavior. Avoid name-calling, belittling, and castigating the motives of others. Look for media articles that are thoughtful, not inflammatory. Seek out people who think differently and look differently from you for conversations to see what you can learn. That’s what we’re going to be doing.
