Agee: Clearing the air about community business

In a previous column titled “Don’t Put Teachers, Community and Students at Further Risk” (Nov. 25) Mr. Jon Atchue of the Franklin County School Board chose to throw himself on the altar of public opinion, and plead his case before people who are not his constituents, and to people who are not affected by his votes. His column reads like a personal flogging, where he hopes people will forgive him for a vote that he cast, but now regrets. Though he is entitled to share his perspective, as a public official it is unfortunate that he chose to portray our school board meeting in an incomplete light.
I chose to respond in order for the public to have full disclosure on the past proceedings, and judge fairly whether he is worthy of the public trust. The meetings have been recorded like other school districts and one can go examine the truth of the items written in my response.
My wife and I have attended every school board meeting since July, speaking at several and communicating with many of the board members. In full disclosure, we support the school board giving parents, like ourselves, the option of returning our children for full days.
The meeting that Mr. Atchue wrote about lasted over three hours and the motion to return to school for four full days was voted on twice. The final motion was read, word for word, by the clerk and even clarified by another board member before the final vote. Let us take Mr. Atchue at his word that he was confused. Is he not, at the same time, making the case for his disqualification as an elected official? Should he not step down if he is casting votes on matters he does not fully understand? A person cannot claim to be worthy of the public trust but then fail to pay attention to the motion on the floor. We know the details of the meetings and we know the discussions that were conducted. They discussed the following: four full days, required masks, 6 feet if possible but 3 feet being acceptable according to the CDC, clear portable plastic desk shields for students and transportation concerns.
He was also disingenuous with his rosy picture of the condition in Franklin County. I am an optimist by nature, and believe the situation we are all living in will improve one day. But Mr. Atchue conveniently omitted the reality of what was shared at the meeting. He did not write about the mother of an autistic child who painfully told of how her child was backsliding in development. He did not write of the mother of six who takes her children and sits in a car at a hotspot for four hours, just to do their virtual learning. He did not report on the county official who spoke publicly about an increase in reports of child abuse, sexual abuse and neglect in Franklin County since virtual learning began. He did not write about how 65% or more of the parents chose on a survey to go back to full days, and 55% of the parents surveyed said they would drive their children to school if it helped social distance the buses. The parents of Franklin County want to be safe, but we also know that our children need to be in school.
He never wrote how he has always wanted 100% virtual learning even before the school year began, and made it his mission to misrepresent data to scare the public. He never told how his family has traveled across the state for months attending athletic events only to return to the county he now begs for forgiveness from and promises to shut its school doors.
These times require us to rise above personal fears and to look to those we serve and ask what the people want. It requires people to be honest about correct data, not misrepresent numbers in an effort to feed their personal agendas. But it also requires elected officials to not treat parents as sheep — parents who have the God-given right to assess for themselves what their children need and assess the risk level involved. It is the duty of elected officials to do the will of the people or get out of the way.
Agee is a Franklin County resident, parent of two Franklin County students and a longtime educator and coach in the Roanoke Valley.
