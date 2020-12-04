Agee: Clearing the air about community business

He was also disingenuous with his rosy picture of the condition in Franklin County. I am an optimist by nature, and believe the situation we are all living in will improve one day. But Mr. Atchue conveniently omitted the reality of what was shared at the meeting. He did not write about the mother of an autistic child who painfully told of how her child was backsliding in development. He did not write of the mother of six who takes her children and sits in a car at a hotspot for four hours, just to do their virtual learning. He did not report on the county official who spoke publicly about an increase in reports of child abuse, sexual abuse and neglect in Franklin County since virtual learning began. He did not write about how 65% or more of the parents chose on a survey to go back to full days, and 55% of the parents surveyed said they would drive their children to school if it helped social distance the buses. The parents of Franklin County want to be safe, but we also know that our children need to be in school.