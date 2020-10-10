Alexander, Gondi and Khan: Ballot drop boxes are just a first step

Safe and reliable voting options are undoubtedly needed. We’ve witnessed patients struggle to balance their health with a desire for normalcy throughout the pandemic. Alternative voting options like vote-by-mail will help prevent disenfranchisement due to health concerns. These options will also shorten lines on Election Day, protecting both voters and poll workers. Ballot drop boxes further ensure that we inch closer to a democracy in which every citizen has an equal say in our collective future.

Drop boxes, however, are simply a first step. We must do more to maximize civic participation, especially in a COVID-limited world.

1. We encourage local and state officials to place drop boxes at hospitals, clinics, and other front lines. Yes, registrar offices and government centers are secure locations. But, convenience and accessibility deserve consideration. Placing additional boxes at safe, infection-controlled areas (e.g. hospitals) or familiar locations (e.g. libraries, grocery stores, banks) will lower the burden on voters. The security of these boxes could be ensured through steps like manned surveillance or use of lockable, secure ballot containers. Similarly, ballot drop boxes could be co-located with drop boxes for public utilities and taxes.