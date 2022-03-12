Alexander: When it comes to sister cities, don’t be fooled

Norfolk has served as the proud home of Naval Station Norfolk for more than a century and has hosted NATO’s North American Headquarters since 1952. Given our position as a center for international security and critical role in ensuring the collective security of 30 nations, we have to maintain clear eyes and not just full hearts in our relationships with Sister Cities.

My concerns about Norfolk’s Sister City relationship with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad continue to grow. I say this not only because of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine, a free, independent and democratic country. I am also troubled by Norfolk’s relationship with Kaliningrad given its role as platform for Russian military engagement in the Baltic region and menacing location between NATO member nations Poland and Lithuania.

As noted on the Norfolk Sister City Association website, our relationship with Kaliningrad began in 1992. This was soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, when hopes were high that Russia could transform into a more open society with positive trends in terms of international relations and democratization. It was exciting to contemplate Norfolk and other American cities, through Sister City’s program of citizen diplomacy, helping to normalize relations with a country that seemed to be evolving from foe to friend. Similar optimism took hold in Europe, especially for relations between Kaliningrad and its neighboring countries in the Baltic region and northern Europe.

Unfortunately, evidence suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his militaristic ilk have taken Kaliningrad in a different direction over the past decade. For example, in an article written for the European Council on Foreign Relations in March 2017, “Kaliningrad: From Boomtown to Battle-Station,” analyst Sergey Sukhankin observed that “The intensity with which Russia has militarized the oblast in recent years has dispelled any remaining illusions about Kaliningrad becoming a bridge of cooperation with the West, as many once hoped. Dreams of economic reform and the integration of Kaliningrad in the Baltic region are vanishing fast … .”

Among news stories about the military buildup in Kaliningrad, an October 2018 CNN report said:

“New satellite imagery shared exclusively with CNN shows Russia appearing to upgrade four of its military installations in Kaliningrad, Russia’s strategic outpost on NATO’s doorstep. … US military officials say they are concerned by what they call Russia’s ability to establish ‘anti-access/area denial’ capabilities, or, weaponry that reduces NATO’s potential freedom to maneuver in the region. Those include some of the modern weapons systems stationed in Kaliningrad, including anti-ship missiles, radar systems and surface-to-air missiles.”

I am a strong believer in the ideals and aspirations of our Norfolk Sister City Association and support its mission to “foster international understanding, friendship, and cooperation by promoting people-to-people exchanges and continuing relationships between Norfolk, Virginia, and its international sister cities.”

There may be many citizens of Kaliningrad who value cultural exchanges and friendship with Norfolk. But I have strong doubts that Kaliningrad’s political leaders, along with those in Moscow, share this peaceful vision. As Sukhankin wrote, “For the Kremlin, Kaliningrad is little more than a pawn used strategically.”

Russia has been a bad-faith participant in a program formed to promote friendship and peace. Norfolk cannot allow itself to become a complicit pawn in Russia’s propaganda package of pretenses, lies and betrayals. When it comes to sister cities, don’t be fooled.

(The Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to suspend its sister-city relationship with Kaliningrad on March 8.)

Alexander is the mayor of Norfolk and a former adjunct professor at Tidewater Community College where he taught international relations.