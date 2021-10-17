Allen: A call to writing started a long journey from cub reporter to editorial page editor

I’ll confess: I didn’t grow up with a dream of becoming a journalist. Nor, when I became a journalist, did I dream of writing editorials. Nonetheless, here I am.

Once in a while, when you least expect it, life offers you an opportunity and you just cannot let it pass you by.

Let me share a bit about how a guy born in Minnesota, whose first memories as a child are full of the beaches, coconut trees and giant bugs of Guam, ended up here.

I often tell folks that though I’m not a Southerner by birth but that I’ve lived here so long I might as well be one. Natives of the South still sometimes detect a whiff of Minnesota in my accent, while Northerners mostly hear a slight southern drawl.

Though my late father, Ted Allen, was drafted by the U.S. Army in the 1960s, we traveled so widely in my youngest years not because of his military service, but because he was a Ph.D. (in microbiology) in search of a teaching job. That quest ultimately led him to join the faculty of Clinch Valley College, now known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, in 1976. Eventually he left academics for a career in computer programming, which is what brought our family, including my mother and two younger brothers, to Roanoke in 1983.