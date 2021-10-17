Allen: A call to writing started a long journey from cub reporter to editorial page editor

I’ll confess: I didn’t grow up with a dream of becoming a journalist. Nor, when I became a journalist, did I dream of writing editorials. Nonetheless, here I am.
Once in a while, when you least expect it, life offers you an opportunity and you just cannot let it pass you by.
Let me share a bit about how a guy born in Minnesota, whose first memories as a child are full of the beaches, coconut trees and giant bugs of Guam, ended up here.
I often tell folks that though I’m not a Southerner by birth but that I’ve lived here so long I might as well be one. Natives of the South still sometimes detect a whiff of Minnesota in my accent, while Northerners mostly hear a slight southern drawl.
Though my late father, Ted Allen, was drafted by the U.S. Army in the 1960s, we traveled so widely in my youngest years not because of his military service, but because he was a Ph.D. (in microbiology) in search of a teaching job. That quest ultimately led him to join the faculty of Clinch Valley College, now known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, in 1976. Eventually he left academics for a career in computer programming, which is what brought our family, including my mother and two younger brothers, to Roanoke in 1983.
I’ve hung around since. I first met my wife, Anita, a horticulturalist, when we were both Cave Spring High School students. We’ll celebrate our 30th anniversary next year.
I’m a nerd in the classic sense, with a dad who made me read J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” when I was in fourth grade, and a mom who still loves “Star Trek.” I’m not a comics geek, though — I preferred novels, even when I was a kid.
I’m also a metalhead — I suspect I am the only editorial page editor in the history of this newspaper who has attended a Slayer concert.
I began my undergraduate years at Virginia Tech as an art major, but abandoned that about halfway through, finishing with a sense that writing called to me more than any of the disciplines I’d actually studied. At Hollins College (now University!) studying for my master’s degree in creative writing under terrific mentors such as Jeanne Larsen and Richard Dillard, that sense became certainty.
That creative writing degree didn’t bring employers knocking, though. Four years of labor in the service sector followed before I learned about an opening for an editorial assistant position in The Roanoke Times newsroom and went for it with everything I had. The hiring team that gave me the stamp of approval in September 1998 included Dwayne Yancey, my esteemed predecessor in this very job.
The range of adventures and experiences I’ve had since I joined the paper can be staggering to reflect on all in one lump.
Before the powers that be promoted me to full-time reporter, I wrote a profile that remains one of my favorites, marking the career comeback, at 92 years old, of science fiction author Nelson Bond, “the dean of Roanoke writers,” that contained quotes from one of his biggest fans, Ray Bradbury.
Of the journalism awards I’ve won over the years, I beam with the most pride over the plaque I received from the Military Order of the World Wars for stories I wrote about Purple Heart recipients for the now-discontinued Neighbors section.
Covering Franklin County and Henry County in the early 2000s, I was part of a team (led by none other than current metro columnist Dan Casey) that examined the effects of thousands of jobs lost when sweatshirt maker VF Imagewear closed down. I wrote about the downfall of Sid Clower, a Henry County administrator who embezzled more than $800,000 from the financially struggling county’s Public Service Authority.
The unsolved killings of Michael, Mary and 9-year-old Jennifer Short in 2002 still haunt me.
By no means were all the topics so grim. I had the privilege of sharing the deeply moving story of the founding of Law’s Barber Shop, at the time the oldest Black-owned business in Franklin County that was still operating. And I still chuckle each time I think about the wacky roadside attraction that once stood in Burnt Chimney: “The World’s Only Ass-Kicking Machine.” We published a graphic explaining the physics of how this “tail-kicker” worked.
Next, covering court cases over a geographical area that spanned from Patrick County to Alleghany County, and once took me as far as Bristol, I learned admiration for the first responders, law enforcement and court officials who must deal with unimaginable tragedy week in and week out, and did my best to be sensitive when interviewing families in some of their most vulnerable moments.
A team project I took part in, examining the laws for punishing internet sex crimes, earned a Prevention for a Safer Society Award from the National Council on Crime and Delinquency back in 2007.
My time as Arts & Extras columnist has been by far my longest stint. I covered the $66 million Taubman Museum of Art as it teetered on the brink of closing and rebounded back onto the steady course it still holds, and the building of the $100 million Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech, named after Virginia artist P. Buckley Moss, who is as delightfully feisty as they come.
Celebrities on the other end of my phone conversations have included Covington export Dana Brunetti, producer of “50 Shades of Grey,” and Yoko Ono herself, who is still creating quirky, thought-provoking art, and who is still smarting from the shabby treatment she and John Lennon endured from the paparazzi.
For the past two years I’ve been covering Franklin County again in addition to the arts. Friday, my final arts column ran, and so did my last Franklin County feature, a profile of 29-year-old Rocky Mount Town Councilman Tyler Lee. Something he said to me, that I quoted in the story, resonated deeply: “If you’re engaged in your local community, you have a higher likelihood of loving your community.”
Reporting on this community, through all its highs and lows, was my gateway to loving it.