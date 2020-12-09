Almarez: Who's responsible?

The biggest problem with the Coronavirus is: there’s no responsibility involved.

Here’s a tale of two families:

Family #1 was traveling home from a holiday celebration, with four people in the car: driver, little sister, and grandparents. The driver drank too much at dinner, he lost control and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Result: Sister killed, 1 grandparent badly injured, the other died at the hospital. Two people in the other car also died, but the driver survived.

Family #2 went to an indoor holiday gathering at a relative’s house at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. No one wore a mask, and it was hugs all around. They sat down at the table to a merry meal, and enjoyed each other’s company for several hours. A cousin had flown in from a hot-spot coronavirus state, an aunt attended a friend’s funeral earlier that week, and a nephew and his wife had been unknowingly exposed to a teenager who later tested positive for COVID-19.