Alphin: Do your duty

This attempted coup cannot stand and should not be tolerated by any American. All perpetrators should be held accountable for their crimes. The Constitution and our republic must withstand seditious acts and justice must be administered to everyone involved in what was truly terrorist activity against the United States.

We need leadership from you to impeach the sitting president. This president has not demonstrated an ability or interest to lead and keep the peace or offer any appreciation for the limitations placed on the presidency by the Constitution and the acknowledgement of Joseph R. Biden’s election as president.

Americans observed the sitting U.S. president incite an insurrection against Congress to impede its operations and discount the Electoral College by bogusly claiming the vice president could unilaterally overturn the results. Despite some defenders’ comments on social media, there is nothing tame about committing destruction against the Capitol or interfering with the constitutional operations of Congress. There were five avoidable deaths, including the tragic loss of Officer Brian Sicknick. The president did nothing to stop the melee. There were no profiles in courage from this president on January 6th as there was not in his response to last year’s riots, as there have not been in the past four years. Allowing him to leave office without being held to account is to allow a precedent-setting disgrace to be engraved on the U.S. presidency.