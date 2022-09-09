 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY

Aly: Universal free meals should continue during the upcoming school year

It is with sadness that we learned that the U.S. Agriculture Department, which oversees school lunch programs, will reinstate eligibility requirements for students for them to receive free or discounted lunches.

In the early days of the pandemic, the department implemented the Universal Free Meals (UFM) program, allowing schools to offer meals to all students for free, regardless of family income. It was made possible after Congress gave the department the ability to grant waivers.

Back then, most public school students were learning remotely, a set-up that in itself caused tremendous stress and other mental health related issues, not to mention possible learning loss. The idea of kids going hungry during a public health crisis would have added fuel to the proverbial fire. Providing meals to kids, regardless of their family’s incomes, was a smart solution to help prevent further complications, as well as eradicate — at least temporarily — long-held stigmas about free school meal recipients.

People are also reading…

But as the nation increasingly desires to have some semblance of normalcy, the old pre-pandemic policies return as well, and the waiver that allowed universal free meals will expire on Sept. 30. However, Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization that has worked with No Kid Hungry to provide healthy school lunches in the Roanoke school district, believes the reinstated policies will limit school districts’ abilities to meet their respective communities’ and families’ needs.

We believe the waiver should still continue given other struggles families are now facing, namely inflation. With food prices spiraling well above the rate of inflation, which is at its highest point in four decades, we must ensure all students have access to free school lunches. It would be a mistake to think that kids who normally wouldn’t qualify for free or subsidized lunches are financially comfortable. Some kids just miss the cut. The current eligibility guidelines state that a household made up of a single parent with two children making $41,000 per year earns too much to qualify for reduced-price meals. Given the high cost of housing, food, and other necessities, does anyone really think that’s a comfortable salary?

But the bigger threat that looms is the effect on childrens’ development. Over a period of time, foregoing nutritious meals risks impairing their cognitive functions, physical energy and state of mind, nutritionists say.

School meals have especially improved since the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act was enacted, as the meals have more vegetables, whole grains, and fruit. School meals typically have more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains than the meals of past generations. There have been decreases in childhood obesity. The meals often have more nutrients than packed lunches, or ones found at grocery stores and restaurants. The nutrients can hasten the children’s maturation and growth.

School meals have helped to reduce childhood hunger. Before the pandemic, 10.5 percent of households in the US were food insecure, and even higher among households with children (14.8 percent). Food insecurity can result in children with lower math and reading scores, increased risk in overall lower academic readiness, and poor physical and mental health. Estimates note that one in six children struggle with access to food, with this issue disproportionately impacting children of color. Feeding America has estimated that during 2021, one in five Black individuals may have experienced food insecurity compared to one in nine white individuals.

A nationwide UFM program would continue to address food access for our future leaders in a fairer, equitable way. We hope to see it continue.

Aly is the chief executive officer of Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization which does extensive work in improving food security throughout Virginia.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

In 2021, just 10.3 percent of American workers were members of unions, less than half the proportion we had four decades prior. This collapse in union membership didn’t happen in Canada -- it occurred in the United States for reasons specific to this country, including unpleasant changes in labor law and the practices of corporations that have taken place here over the last 40 years.

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

If an employee was completely unresponsive to her or his employer, the employee would likely not have a job for very long. Unfortunately, this is not the case in politics. Americans’ approval rating of the job Congress is doing has fallen to 18%, yet in the 2020 general election, 93% of incumbents nationwide won their reelection bids. Our political system is so broken that elected officials are not motivated to be responsive or accountable.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert