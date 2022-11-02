Anderson: Democrats across Virginia are too soft on crime 

Democrats have continually created policies that are too soft on crime, and we see the devastating effects on our communities. Felons are not being prosecuted for violent crimes. Unsurprisingly we have seen a spike in gun violence and other crimes due to the radical left neglecting crimes in their communities.

We are constantly seeing this “too soft on crime” policy impact Virginians directly, particularly in communities like Roanoke. Last month, the Democratic Mayor of Roanoke, Sherman Lea, spoke out against the policies enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the Democrat-led legislature. They were too soft on crime and dealt a devastating blow to our law enforcement officers in the commonwealth.

Democrat Sen. John Edwards stated to The Roanoke Rambler, “I think we did the right thing, and I stand by it. I’m proud of what we did, and I don’t know who’s complaining, but they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

This demonstrates the clear break with reality the Democrats in the legislature are experiencing, as they cannot even listen to elected officials from their own party. Obviously, there needs to be a change, and we must be more aggressive on crime.

When Democrats are starting to agree with Republican viewpoints on their own policies, this is no longer a partisan issue. For most Virginians, it’s common sense that criminals should not be let out on the streets. These policies are allowing violent felons to put others’ lives at risk.

Democrats such as Sens. John Edwards and Louise Lucas can’t wrap their minds around the fact that these policies are creating unsafe environments in all Virginia communities.

Mayors and other local elected officials from their own party are saying as much, and their response is, “I don’t know who’s complaining, but they don’t know what they’re talking about.” It’s borderline insanity for a Democrat Senator to state that a mayor does not know what they are talking about when it comes to crime in their own city. It demonstrates the ability of the so-called “Brick Wall Caucus” to completely ignore what is going on in our commonwealth. They are simply divorced from reality.

These disastrous, radical left policies are serving to incentivize criminals. The concept of reform as a means to reduce crime is already the cornerstone of our justice system; allowing these violent felons to roam free won’t contribute to the reform process. Instead, it will teach the lesson that you can commit a crime and face no consequences, creating danger for all Virginians.

We are fortunate enough to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, who work hard each day to make Virginia a better and safer place to live.

Americans have gone through a lot over the last two years that has impacted many people socially and mentally. We see addiction rates continue to rise, and the presence of meth, fentanyl, and other narcotic drugs are prominent in Southwest Virginia.

We should prioritize keeping our communities safe for elected officials like Senators Edwards and Lucas. Instead, they treat this as a challenge to make our communities more dangerous.

The simple fact is, thanks to the Democrats’ harmful policies, many Virginians don’t feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

Crimes are occurring in broad daylight, with few repercussions. It’s no surprise that Americans all across the country are fleeing Democrat-run cities.

The ignorance and callous attitude they display to their communities by allowing violent felons to roam free is nothing short of treacherous. Progressive prosecutors across the state are putting Virginia families and communities in jeopardy.

To see a change in these soft-on-crime policies, we must elect Republicans in November. The safety of Virginians is the top priority, and sadly, it seems that nothing will convince the Democrats in the Virginia Senate to listen.