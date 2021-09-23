Anderson: Freedom is a very apt moniker for section of Roanoke plaza

World War I and World War II: Ms. Biesenbach lumps these together, saying “aside from the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor ... our soil and our freedoms were never directly threatened.” This ignores in WWI Germany’s attempt to incite Mexico to start a war on our southern border (see Zimmerman note). It also ignores the killing of American civilians on the liner Lusitania and merchant ships sunk by German U-boats, whose unrestricted submarine warfare against all shipping, belligerent or neutral, obviously ran counter to “freedom of the seas.” And to say, “…aside from the attack on Pearl Harbor ...” is a little like Mrs. Lincoln saying she enjoyed the play “other than that.”

Ms. Biesenbach admits our participation “prevented long-term complications” in dealing “with an authoritarian super-power in Europe.” I submit dealing with Hitler after the Nazis defeated the Brits and consolidated power in Europe and Africa, and controlled the seas, would have presented us with more than just “complications.” And she doesn’t mention simultaneously dealing with a second superpower which would have controlled all Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. We would have truly been an island against the rest of the world. She also ignores that maybe the reason our soil was “never directly threatened” was because our very engagement prevented it!