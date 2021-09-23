Anderson: Freedom is a very apt moniker for section of Roanoke plaza

When I read the headline “Roanoke Only Goes Halfway For Lacks” by Betsy Biesenbach [opinion, Aug. 12], I expected to learn why Henrietta Lacks deserved more than having just half of former Lee Plaza named after her. Instead of making a positive case for Lacks, however, Ms. Biesenbach disparaged the other half being named “Freedom Plaza.” Her rationale was that except for the Revolutionary War, none of America’s conflicts have been fought for freedom. I beg to differ.
Space does not permit a detailed rebuttal of all the wars she mentioned, so I’ll concentrate on the most egregious claims.
Civil War: Ms. Biesenbach says it was fought to “tear our country apart.” To the contrary, Abraham Lincoln’s main goal was anything but. “Preservation of the Union” (North and South) was his oft-stated most important goal. It was so important that Lincoln would have accepted a reunited country without emancipation. Indeed, the Emancipation Proclamation was more a military strategy than about freedom for the enslaved, which is why it did not apply to slaveholding states that remained loyal to the North. However, freedom for millions of enslaved persons was no doubt the cause most Northerners supported and soldiers fought for. This is evident in a line from the hymn born out of Northern campfires, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which says, “As He died to make men holy let us die to make men free.”
World War I and World War II: Ms. Biesenbach lumps these together, saying “aside from the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor ... our soil and our freedoms were never directly threatened.” This ignores in WWI Germany’s attempt to incite Mexico to start a war on our southern border (see Zimmerman note). It also ignores the killing of American civilians on the liner Lusitania and merchant ships sunk by German U-boats, whose unrestricted submarine warfare against all shipping, belligerent or neutral, obviously ran counter to “freedom of the seas.” And to say, “…aside from the attack on Pearl Harbor ...” is a little like Mrs. Lincoln saying she enjoyed the play “other than that.”
Ms. Biesenbach admits our participation “prevented long-term complications” in dealing “with an authoritarian super-power in Europe.” I submit dealing with Hitler after the Nazis defeated the Brits and consolidated power in Europe and Africa, and controlled the seas, would have presented us with more than just “complications.” And she doesn’t mention simultaneously dealing with a second superpower which would have controlled all Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. We would have truly been an island against the rest of the world. She also ignores that maybe the reason our soil was “never directly threatened” was because our very engagement prevented it!
Korea and Vietnam: Ms. Biesenbach says these were about “an ideology that has never taken hold here.” I assume she means communism. Again, I would say the reason it never took hold here (and elsewhere) is a direct result of our engagement to prevent same. While Korea and Vietnam both had local issues leading to conflict, they were also “battles” in the Cold War. We had a long-term plan to defeat communism. This was codified in the Truman Doctrine, or “containment policy.” The gist of the policy was that communism was a bankrupt philosophy, and as such, if left to itself, it would eventually collapse. It stated we need not defeat communist countries militarily, but merely had to contain any aggressions designed to spread the ideology.
After Truman, eight American presidents stuck to the plan, resulting in the fall of the Berlin Wall and ensuing collapse of the Soviet Union. Our fighting men and women met and contained communist-backed aggressions head on, and helped prevent the ideology from its stated goal of worldwide domination “even if by violent means,” thus protecting all peoples’ freedom. Additionally, think of the millions who for 45 years of communist rule enjoyed none of the freedoms we cherish. Recall the images of pure joy as future former East Germans celebrated newfound freedom atop the Wall. I submit to Ms. Biesenbach that wars need not be fought solely for the freedoms of oneself, but fighting for and protecting the freedoms of others is also a noble cause (see Civil War, e.g.).
Ms. Biesenbach wisely separates the soldier from the wars, saying they deserve “every honor we can heap on them” for their bravery and willingness to fight when our country called. However, that smacks of faint praise when she adds, “their sacrifices had very little to do with our ‘freedom’.” Ouch!
I may agree that having one plaza with two different names is confusing, but I certainly think a war memorial in honor of those who fought our nation’s wars is fitting and appropriate, and that “Freedom” is a very apt moniker.
Doug Anderson, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, lives in Dublin.