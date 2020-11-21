Anderson: New Virginia law stifles artistic freedom for photographer, other artists

Policies like Virginia’s have also been used to threaten the safety and equal opportunities for women and girls. A commission in Anchorage, Alaska, tried to force the Downtown Hope Center’s overnight women’s shelter to let a man who identifies as female sleep mere feet from vulnerable women, many of whom have survived rape, sex trafficking, and other horrific abuse. And in Connecticut, two boys who identify as female have taken 15 women’s state championship titles and more than 80 opportunities to compete at higher levels of competition that should have been awarded to girls.

And in typical 2020 fashion, the bad news doesn’t stop there, because the new Virginia law is even worse than these laws discussed above. A companion law to the so-called Virginia Values Act, HB 1429, even requires employers to cover “sex reassignment” procedures — including for minors — in their employee health plans. This will absurdly force people of various religious beliefs and of no religious belief to violate their conscience and support these procedures.

But it is not too late. The Virginia Legislature and governor do not get to ignore the First Amendment in the name of achieving a radical agenda. That’s why Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit on behalf of Bob Updegrove asking a federal court to affirm that all of us should be free to speak, live, and work according to our beliefs.