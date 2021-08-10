Anderson: Nothing cynical about election integrity

Despite much hand-wringing by Democrats and the media (repeating the same talking points, no less), Saturday’s 5th Congressional District Republican Committee “Election Integrity” event came and went without devotionals to conspiracy theories or serving as a “wellspring for the fringe” as The Roanoke Times predicted (“Editorial: The danger of that ‘election integrity’ rally,” Aug. 4, 2021).

The concept of election integrity is as old as our Republic. And until Democrats chose to weaponize it, it has been a non-partisan issue.

That’s because election integrity is about free, fair, and transparent elections, a cornerstone of American democracy.

And free and fair elections were the topic of conversation in Lynchburg this weekend as the 5th Congressional District GOP focused its entire attention on recruiting and training volunteers, registering voters, working at polling locations, and recruiting candidates for public office — all standard activities conducted by both political parties across the country and the best pathway to integrity in our election processes.

Attendees even discussed the need for a photo ID to vote, a proposition supported by more than 80% of Americans, but vetoed by a tone-deaf and partisan signature by Terry McAuliffe when he was governor.