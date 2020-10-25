Anderson: Trump leads Great American Comeback

On Sept. 18, Virginia voters began to cast ballots for their candidate of choice. On Nov. 3, Virginians and the nation will return President Trump to the White House, where he will continue to lead us to the Great American Comeback.
On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump launched his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” agenda. Since arriving in the Oval Office, he has delivered far beyond his original promises, producing real results for Virginia families, farmers, and workers. Over the last three years, the president has indisputably revived our economy. It is now a roaring engine, with only a momentary slow-down caused by the onset of the coronavirus panic and compounded by orders from the governor of Virginia that have constricted our state economy.
President Trump’s leadership has created millions of American jobs, and the nation’s unemployment rate has bested a 50-year record, plunging to a low of 3.6 percent. Without question, the president’s business savvy and his economic mindset equipped him to pull our economy up by its bootstraps. It also gave him the fortitude to shred the mountains of regulatory red tape enacted over an eight-year period by the Obama-Biden Administration.
President Trump also has delivered on his promise to cut taxes and keep hard-earned cash in the wallets of Virginia workers and families. His historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act significantly lowered taxes for America’s middle-class and created opportunity zones to spur private investment in lower-income areas. As a result, the typical Virginia family received an average tax cut of $1,291 and nearly 6,000 jobs were created.
While revitalizing our economy, President Trump struck a visionary trade deal with Mexico and Canada, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has provided deserved relief to our farming and manufacturing sectors. Agricultural exports in the areas of dairy, poultry, beef, cash crops, and more are valued at more than $1 billion annually. More than 8,500 Virginia jobs are supported by the agriculture industry, and President Trump’s art of the free and fair trade deal stands as a significant check-off on the his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” checklist.
As in prior months, the September jobs report exceeded the expectations of American economists. Our economy took a major hit when the coronavirus panic hit communities across America, but President Trump acted quickly and decisively and Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program to bring relief to struggling small businesses. As a result, more than one million jobs were spared and more than 109,000 loans totaling $12.6 billion were made.
As the nation’s economic needle moves upward, Joe Biden has unveiled a jobs-killing agenda of ideologically-extreme policies that will have devastating effects on our commonwealth. Virginians simply cannot trust Biden to manage today’s economy after he presided for eight years over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression of the 1930s. After 47 years in government, Biden’s lack of substantive achievement stands in stark contract to President Trump’s 47 months of sustained leadership and results.
The economic plan proposed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will result in a $4 trillion tax increase on more than 82% of Americans. It will also eliminate the doubled Child Tax Credit, raising taxes by $22 billion on more than 22 million working families. Simply put, a Biden-Harris Administration would levy devastating impacts on Virginians from one end of our Commonwealth to the other. We simply cannot afford their radically-extreme vision in Virginia.
Millions of Virginians look forward to four more years of an administration that truly cares about the middle class, American workers, and the health of our economy. President Trump has earned our trust and should continue the important and urgent task of leading our nation to his Great American Comeback.
