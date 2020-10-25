Anderson: Trump leads Great American Comeback

On Sept. 18, Virginia voters began to cast ballots for their candidate of choice. On Nov. 3, Virginians and the nation will return President Trump to the White House, where he will continue to lead us to the Great American Comeback.

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump launched his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” agenda. Since arriving in the Oval Office, he has delivered far beyond his original promises, producing real results for Virginia families, farmers, and workers. Over the last three years, the president has indisputably revived our economy. It is now a roaring engine, with only a momentary slow-down caused by the onset of the coronavirus panic and compounded by orders from the governor of Virginia that have constricted our state economy.

President Trump’s leadership has created millions of American jobs, and the nation’s unemployment rate has bested a 50-year record, plunging to a low of 3.6 percent. Without question, the president’s business savvy and his economic mindset equipped him to pull our economy up by its bootstraps. It also gave him the fortitude to shred the mountains of regulatory red tape enacted over an eight-year period by the Obama-Biden Administration.