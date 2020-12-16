Andrews: Science has given us something to be hopeful about

During this time of year, many people reflect on things for which they are thankful and which give them hope. Having lived through many months of the Covid-19 pandemic, though, one might find it hard to have this perspective. Comparing the pandemics of 1918 and of 2020 might give us reasons to be encouraged.

In the 1918 pandemic, an estimated 500 million people worldwide were infected with the flu. An estimated 50 million deaths resulted. In America, 675,000 people died out of 103.2 million (0.65%). The majority of deaths were for people less than 5 years of age, 20-40 years of age, and over 65 years of age. It was 22 years before the first flu vaccine was developed by Drs. Francis and Salk. Influenza is still with us today. The CDC reported that, for the 2019-20 influenza season, there were between 39-52 million cases, 460,000-740,000 hospitalizations, and 24,000-62,000 deaths. All this occurred using a vaccine reported to be 40-60% effective. (Sources cdc.gov , Medscape.com )

The 2020 pandemic has been challenging for the scientific and medical communities. On 12/7 Johns Hopkins reported that there had been 67.3 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide (15 million cases in US), with 1.54 million deaths worldwide (284,000 deaths in US among the 328.2 million population- 0.0865%). It would take 2,133,300 American Covid-19 deaths for the current pandemic to be as deadly as that of 1918. Currently, the population over 60 years of age represents 90% of Covid-19 deaths state-wide and nationally. Medically peer-reviewed journals indicate 85% of cases are asymptomatic/not requiring hospitalization, 15% of cases are hospitalized, and 5% of cases needed the ICU. The American Hospital Association 2020 report showed 924,107 community based hospital beds available, of which only 78,242 (8.5%) are adult intensive care beds —- which helps to understand why ICUs are being overloaded. Most deaths are in those over 85 years of age, and in people with chronic diseases (heart, lung, renal), obesity and cancer. Reassuring to the younger generations is the news that very few deaths occur state-wide and nationally in their age groups. The Roanoke Times article 11/29/20, ”Study Confirms Covid-19 Rare in Kids,” is encouraging and gives further support to the American Academy of Pediatrics position paper of July 2020, which recommends children return to brick and mortar classrooms.