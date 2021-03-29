Angermeier: Some hate is justified

Worse, by setting the stage for other vitriolic commentators such as Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck, Limbaugh was a key catalyst in producing the contemptuous rhetoric and hyper-partisanship of current American politics. Limbaugh’s family and friends surely deserve our sympathy for their private loss but the death of the public Limbaugh is no loss to an America aspiring to equality for all.

From the invidious social climate crafted by Limbaugh, we saw Donald Trump’s indomitable political ascent. Trump used his bully pulpit to crank up the volume of the hate chorus by calling Mexican immigrants drug dealers and rapists, frequently disparaging women’s physical features, and eventually inciting a murderous mob to attack the Capitol. This is not the America most of us idealize.

Unlike people, all hate is not created equal. Hating someone for his purposefully destructive behavior is not the same sin as hating a group – whom we mostly don’t even know – for their mere existence. Americans openly hated Osama bin Laden, who happened to be Muslim, for orchestrating the 9/11 attack. But his actions do not justify hating all Muslims. I surmise that the hatred aimed at Limbaugh and Trump is for them personally, not for all those who happen to look like them. Although not admirable, such person-wise hate is far more morally defensible than the group-wise hate these men have fomented for decades.