Anticipating the COVID-19 endgame

In spite of great care with social distancing and masking, my wife and I became infected with COVID-19, testing positive in December. We don’t know where we contracted it – whatever happened to contact tracing? I was quite sick though never hospitalized, she had mild symptoms, and we’re both fully recovered now. But we’re finding it to be a strange, new world.

Because our bodies ultimately reacted successfully to the disease (meaning we didn’t die), we now have significant immunity. My understanding is that we have greater immunity than even vaccination provides. While these new vaccines are purporting 95% efficacy (No vaccine has ever been 100% effective.), our natural immunity may be well over 99%, at least for the next several months.

Not surprisingly, this immunity produces some happy results. We are no longer on edge. Because we are statistically unlikely to get infected again, we can be around people who may potentially be infected and shedding viruses and not have to worry. Because we have now tested negative and have no symptoms, we cannot infect others. So technically, neither social distancing nor masks are necessary. We can hug our daughter.