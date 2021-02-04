Anticipating the COVID-19 endgame

In spite of great care with social distancing and masking, my wife and I became infected with COVID-19, testing positive in December. We don’t know where we contracted it – whatever happened to contact tracing? I was quite sick though never hospitalized, she had mild symptoms, and we’re both fully recovered now. But we’re finding it to be a strange, new world.
Because our bodies ultimately reacted successfully to the disease (meaning we didn’t die), we now have significant immunity. My understanding is that we have greater immunity than even vaccination provides. While these new vaccines are purporting 95% efficacy (No vaccine has ever been 100% effective.), our natural immunity may be well over 99%, at least for the next several months.
Not surprisingly, this immunity produces some happy results. We are no longer on edge. Because we are statistically unlikely to get infected again, we can be around people who may potentially be infected and shedding viruses and not have to worry. Because we have now tested negative and have no symptoms, we cannot infect others. So technically, neither social distancing nor masks are necessary. We can hug our daughter.
However, months of conditioning have fostered an environment where people remain skeptical. For the better part of a year, not wearing a mask or keeping appropriate distance makes one a pariah. When you’re trying fervently to avoid infection and the man at the checkout line has no mask at all or it’s draped below his nose, what do you think of him?
So now, with infections still on the rise and thousands of daily deaths, what are my wife and me?
We humans are driven by several parts of our brains. This is an oversimplification, but I’ll separate these into three: the autonomic, the limbic, and the cerebral.
The autonomic part handles all that stuff we don’t want to be bothered thinking about, like heart function, breathing, digestion and more.
The limbic handles our emotions, motivations, and memory and is involved in behavioral and emotional reactions, especially as they relate to survival. We may think of these things as reptilian, as we share them with reptiles.
The cerebral is considered our thinking or cognitive brain, dealing with thought, language, awareness, perception, and decision making. The rational brain helps us with analytics, science, mathematics, rationality, etc. This sentience separates us from much of the animal kingdom.
For better or worse, we may be more reptilian than we may wish to admit.
For example, we may be afraid of heights, tight spaces, or maybe snakes, directives of our limbic system, which may overwhelm our cerebral brain telling us there’s nothing to fear. Most of us are justifiably fearful of illness, a condition called nosophobia. Who in their right (limbic) mind wants to be infected with a disease that might kill them?
COVID survivors like me put our limbic and cerebral brains in conflict.
The other night, we had dinner guests. Because they’d recovered from COVID, too, we felt masks were unnecessary. It was surprisingly, almost shockingly, well, normal.
Meanwhile, most of our friends are taking COVID precautions quite seriously, to the extreme of completely sequestering themselves in their homes for months, allowing no face-to-face contact with anyone. Because of our immunity, even if their cerebral brains may tell them that contact with us is statistically nearly safe, their limbic brain instinctively recoils! DANGER!
One friend said about a potential visit with me, “I don’t want to do that until I’m vaccinated.” Is that one more layer of protection necessary?
I don’t mean to be cavalier about this: 2+ million are dead worldwide, the virus is mutating, the vaccines are still under continuous development, and the science is still emerging. Reinfection is possible, although rare. We’re all playing numbers games, as we continually do with all of life’s risks.
Vaccines are being widely distributed now, but still less than 10% of Americans have received them. As progress continues and we approach the pandemic endgame, we will enter a new phase where people live in different camps. I’m imagining – although certainly not advocating – a social gathering where people are assigned color-coded badges denoting status: green for COVID survivors, blue for inoculated, and red for still vulnerable, with appropriate behavior mandated.
But indeed, that’s the point of the endgame, isn’t it? If our economy is to return to the normal we once knew, if sporting events, concert halls, and bars are to fully reopen and we social beings become social again, we need to undergo that transition, respectfully. From my current vantage point, those rules of etiquette and engagement are yet to be written.
Michael Abraham is a businessman and author with eight books in print. He lives in Blacksburg.