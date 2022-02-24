Ardan: Rasoul strives against the grain of Virginia's decades of mental health system neglect

I applaud Rep. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), Cheryl Hartman, PhD., and members of our community for designing a plan to address the needs of people with substance use disorders who will make use of the space and closed buildings on the Catawba Hospital campus. And I pray they are successful. There is extensive space on the campus of the hospital that is an unused resource for treatment of people with behavioral health issues.

I really want them to succeed but admit to significant skepticism. Certainly not because they don’t have a great plan, nor that the community is not supportive. Many plans have been put forth over the years to use space at Catawba Hospital in ways that will provide unique and cost-effective ways to serve patients.

During my 30-year career at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (our community services board providing behavioral healthcare and developmental services), multiple permutations of what we called “the Catawba Plan” were submitted to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The plans were devised to provide a stronger bond between community and hospital, utilizing the staff of both entities in unique ways to improve the services available to people in need.

We included cost/benefit studies, decreased hospital admission/length of stay projections and cited best practices information. The joint forces of local hospitals, Catawba and community met with the appropriate staff at the department to discuss, explain and advocate for every plan submitted. None of them were ever implemented.

Then in November 2013, Rep. Creigh Deeds’ son, who suffered for years with serious mental illness, was denied admission to a hospital bed (because there was not one empty bed in the entire state of Virginia) and was returned home to his father. He was delusional and paranoid. He violently attacked his father and then killed himself. Because of his father’s position in Virginia government, the story was given broad coverage. Rep. Deeds, D-Bath, has gone to great lengths to improve the admission process and bed availability in Virginia and has yet to see his goal achieved.

The availability and improvement of the ongoing needs of people with mental disorders, including substance abuse, requires MONEY and lots of MONEY.

First, behavioral health care is NOT a capital improvement like roads, bridges, school buildings. It is an ongoing expense that should be a line item in the state budget with annual increases. Along with the general public, most members of the General Assembly are only vaguely aware of behavioral health issues. If they are very aware, it may be because a family member or close friend has dealt with it. They may be unwilling to disclose their interest in behavioral healthcare for fear of stigmatization and future electability.

Second, the public mental health system generally serves impoverished people dependent on SSI, Medicaid and Medicare or who are unemployable because of their illnesses. Typically, they don’t vote and do not represent a bloc of the voting public.

Finally, the public mental health system is huge. It includes multiple state hospitals, 40 community services boards (like Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare) and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in Richmond. So a $1 million infusion doesn’t go very far when spread over all that and at the service board level it means enough money to hire ONE more case manager.

The only members of our community concerned about improved care of people with these disorders are their families and advocacy organizations.

There are many of them but not a big enough crowd to attract the attention of the General Assembly or the public at large. There are myriad problems related to behavioral disorders — homelessness, poverty, drug use, physical and dental health problems, jail time for petty crimes, overcrowding of hospital emergency departments for lack of a bed at Catawba or any other state hospital; believe me, the list goes on and on. Those are the issues people read about and say “someone should do something.”

This new plan being presented to the General Assembly would be a beginning. Given our state’s history in caring for this population of its constituents (ranked 42/50 by Mental Health America), you will understand my skepticism.

Helen Ardan worked for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare in Roanoke from 1978 to 2007, retiring as senior management.