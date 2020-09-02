Arft: Tech's plans aren't working for students

Anyone who knows me probably knows that I absolutely love my school and the community that it supports. I often try to be pretty understanding with difficult situations and varying circumstances.
But Virginia Tech's plan for students living on campus has been absolutely atrocious since day 0.
On paper, it seemed like it would go relatively okay. The contact-less options for classes and pick up (for dining hall and packages) made a lot of sense if executed efficiently. Unfortunately since returning to campus, that hasn't been the case.
On our first day of classes, Zoom (as most know) had a server crash early that morning. Also, VT's campus wifi network, eduroam, has crashed nearly everyday for atleast a half a hour. Eduroam has always been a bit shifty, so I decided it wasn't much to fuss about, even though all of our classes are mainly online.
I have had three packages (and counting) delivered to campus from Amazon ranging everyday since Monday, listed the correct way provided by our mailing services. I have gone twice now to mailing services just to be turned away due to their delay in scanning in recent deliveries, and my packages could be "anywhere on campus" (meaning any one of the new boxes VT has put in that doesn't scan when packages are received). I have never had a problem in the last three years with our mailing services, and Amazon came directly to our door so we were completely aware where our packages were at all times -- if the delivery date was delayed, Amazon would let us know. It would not be based on when the system could figure out if we actually had any packages in a receptacle or not. A woman scanned my Hokie ID and told me as of today, I had no packages yet, and basically to wait it out. If someone had told me VT mailing was having an issue, i would have delivered to an alternate address. What about those of use mailing in textbooks and other school needs? I'm starting to get a little heated.
Virginia Tech's dining halls have always been competitive for being some of the best in the nation. They've always been pretty busy, but never with a wait time over 40ish minutes. This was to be expected also, because nearly anyone could purchase a dining plan, so the amount of people with dining plans vs on campus was significantly higher. This year, with the contactless pick up systems, our dining hall waits during peak times can get up to 200+ minutes. Most places sell out pretty quickly, and some completely close due to being overwhelmed. AND, off campus students were not allowed to purchase plans this year.
So, with all this being said, Virginia Tech's adherence to policies in attempt to stop the spread of COVID has allowed a much smaller amount of students to live on campus, yet still has completely exhausted their various services provided. It seems as simply they're trying to place the blame on students for "not abiding guidelines" as our numbers go up daily, but can't even provide the basic support we pay them for (and by the way, wont be getting reimbursed for per our housing contracts if we go home early).
This goes without even including the various athletic, rec sports, and student cultural activity fees we were slapped with even though we've been reduced to one gym on limited hours.
I am not writing this out of disdain for VT, but mostly disappointment. As a senior on campus for four years now, I was pretty much satisfied with what I was paying for. This year is not like the others. The most frustrating part of all of this is that VT has not notified any of their on campus residents about these issues until after they occur, (or in the case of the mailing services, not at all). What are they hiding? Or is it that all of these "proactive" measures had no contingency plans and therefore, backfired without any solutions?
Virginia Tech's on campus residents are seemingly included in the university's whole "be committed be well" campaign; yet many of even the most loyal Hokies feel thrown into it and expected to deal, nonetheless, while fronting the bill with so many others at the end of the day.
I really hope we can come back from this. As our president and faculty keep reminding us of our motto, Ut Prosim, or "that I may serve" daily in regards to stopping the COVID spread, I beg to ask them the same question. Who are you serving, Virginia Tech?”
