Armstrong: Happy warriors needed

Above are excerpts from Wordsworth’s eloquent poem, “The Character of the Happy Warrior.” We have a desperate need today for Happy Warriors in the midst of a pandemic, economic distress, and racial unrest. Luckily, they are all around us. The first place to look is in your own family. In my case the Happy Warrior has always been my wife. Once when going on sabbatical in Berkeley, California, we knew that reasonable housing would be tough to get. I asked her if she had any requirements. She answered: No rats! She said this because in our first house, an old row house in Milwaukee, she had dealt with them with our young son crawling around the floor. So we rented the ground floor of an old house in Berkeley. It had no rats but it had ants crawling up the kitchen wall! No problem, just get out the Raid. Throughout our marriage she has treated every problem with calmness and a sense of humor. She always slept like a baby while I tossed and turned. Next we look to our friends to be the warriors. They know our strengths and weaknesses and will always remind us to value the strengths and avoid things that weaken us. In our neighborhood and around town you run into the little warriors who have a ready smile and a kind comment.