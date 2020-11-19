Armstrong: Happy warriors needed

Who is the happy Warrior? Who is he?
That every man in arms should wish to be?—-
(Is it he) whose high endeavors are an inward light
That makes the path before him always bright;——
Who, doomed to go in company with Pain,
And Fear, and Bloodshed, miserable train!
Turns his necessity to glorious gain;
Above are excerpts from Wordsworth’s eloquent poem, “The Character of the Happy Warrior.” We have a desperate need today for Happy Warriors in the midst of a pandemic, economic distress, and racial unrest. Luckily, they are all around us. The first place to look is in your own family. In my case the Happy Warrior has always been my wife. Once when going on sabbatical in Berkeley, California, we knew that reasonable housing would be tough to get. I asked her if she had any requirements. She answered: No rats! She said this because in our first house, an old row house in Milwaukee, she had dealt with them with our young son crawling around the floor. So we rented the ground floor of an old house in Berkeley. It had no rats but it had ants crawling up the kitchen wall! No problem, just get out the Raid. Throughout our marriage she has treated every problem with calmness and a sense of humor. She always slept like a baby while I tossed and turned. Next we look to our friends to be the warriors. They know our strengths and weaknesses and will always remind us to value the strengths and avoid things that weaken us. In our neighborhood and around town you run into the little warriors who have a ready smile and a kind comment.
The pandemic brought forth so many Happy Warriors: the nurses and doctors who returned again and again to the wards where virus patients were treated and frequently died despite their valiant efforts. The everyday workers in the economy that risked getting the virus but kept working so that the economy could survive. Those small business owners who had to shut down but believe that better days would come. And finally all of us that are cooped up because we are old or because our children can’t go to school. Add to these people the soldiers, policemen, and firemen who are not afraid to rush into harm’s way to protect us.
So we’re set, right? Not really, because in this time of economic distress, much like the Great Depression, many people doubt the fairness of our economic and political system. Is this justified? My father who lived through the Great Depression, recited an expression heard in those days: “Don’t Cry If You have a loaf of bread under your arm?” Don’t complain too much. Today’s safety net protects people from starvation and loss of lodging. But many people don’t seem reassured. We need perspective on these problems. Those of us who believe in the American dream point to their own experience.
I am of Irish and Danish descent. My Irish relatives emigrated during the potato famine in the 1840s to become dairy farmers just south of Green Bay. My grandfather left the farm in the 1890s to study pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin. He was a druggist for 50 years. My Danish grandfather was born in 1863 (the year of battle of Gettysburg!). He emigrated to the U.S. in 1885. He worked on the railroad for 50 years, rising to the position of section boss, supposedly because he was good with his fists, which helped him persuade reluctant workers to do their jobs.
We were of course aware of our immigrant history, but we did not dwell on it. My Irish mother never spoke a word of Gaelic, my Danish father never spoke Danish. Why? Because they wanted to be considered Americans. They were not ashamed of their background, but wanted to be part of something new. My parents met in teachers college and as educators they were well versed in the history of the American dream. In those days, one of a teacher’s main function was to teach civics to young people. So from my earliest days, I was taught the splendid uniqueness of the American system, its wonderful constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the history of the Founding Fathers. My own father, a self-made man, illustrated to me how the American free enterprise allows one to succeed.
I come from a long line of Happy Warriors who showed me that the system works.
Armstrong is an Emeritus Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech.
