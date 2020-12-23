Armstrong: Science for environmentalists

Note: The course, the students and the professor are fiction. The professor speaks in the first person, student remarks are in quotes. This is a satire, so a sense of humor in the reader is valuable.

Welcome to Social Science 4000, Science For Environmentalists. Please note that science, math, agricultural or engineering students may not take this class for credit. Neither can high school physics students. I also ask that these people not sit in because your giggling is distracting. This course is in the Social Science Department because no one in the College of Science would agree to pay my salary. But just as the athletic department thinks that athletes who only read at the third-grade level can make it, I believe (snicker) in you and will press on (applause and some “urahs”).

To gauge your background I would like you to use watt and joule (shown on the screen) in one or two sentences and text them to me. (Pause)

Ah, here’s one from Dunderhead Don: “Watt kind of Joule should I wear in my ear?”

Hey, welcome back Don. Sorry about last semester. I know you’re in Alternative Far Eastern Rock, but we are studying power here.