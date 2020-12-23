Armstrong: Science for environmentalists

Note: The course, the students and the professor are fiction. The professor speaks in the first person, student remarks are in quotes. This is a satire, so a sense of humor in the reader is valuable.
Welcome to Social Science 4000, Science For Environmentalists. Please note that science, math, agricultural or engineering students may not take this class for credit. Neither can high school physics students. I also ask that these people not sit in because your giggling is distracting. This course is in the Social Science Department because no one in the College of Science would agree to pay my salary. But just as the athletic department thinks that athletes who only read at the third-grade level can make it, I believe (snicker) in you and will press on (applause and some “urahs”).
To gauge your background I would like you to use watt and joule (shown on the screen) in one or two sentences and text them to me. (Pause)
Ah, here’s one from Dunderhead Don: “Watt kind of Joule should I wear in my ear?”
Hey, welcome back Don. Sorry about last semester. I know you’re in Alternative Far Eastern Rock, but we are studying power here.
Sensitive Sally: ”This question makes me uncomfortable. Can I move to a safe space?” Sorry Sally, science has no safe spaces, only multidimensional spaces.
Honor Student Han: “A joule is a watt-sec.”
Hmm, see me after class, you may be overqualified for this class. Moving on.
I use the Socratic method in this course, which is professor/student dialogue developed by Socrates. No, he does not run a Greek restaurant on North Main. He was a famous Greek philosopher who lived several thousand years ago. Why did I pick a male philosopher? Don’t know any female. (Shouted from the audience): “Misogynist!” Hey, that’s not true.
Proposition: All technologies can be improved.
Optimistic Olaf: “Of course, they can if they try hard enough.”
Cynical Cynthia: “Climate-friendly technologies could be really improved if the oil companies would help!
“Hate Exxon Mobile.”
Honor Student Han: “Integrated circuit chips like microprocessors have increased in performance by 1 billion in the last 40 years.”
Good point, Han. Batteries are very important today for electric cars and renewable energy storage but their capacity only improved by 32 in the last 40 years. Why is that?
Wisconsin Willie (recently transferred from UW Green Bay): ”Hate batteries. I had playoff tickets in January. Turned the key. Click. Dead battery. Only 3 years old. Had to ride with my in-laws and wear a cheese head.”
Sorry about that Willie, and they lost too. Yes, the battery is a clunker of a component. They don’t last very long.
Proposition: Energy means prosperity.
History Major Horace: “Right. Coal fueled the Industrial Revolution. The wealth of the average individual increased dramatically. For the first time, people had disposable income. The could enjoy some of the fruits of life.”
Tough Tessie: “Gimme a break. The Industrial Revolution gave us the smokestack climate, the sweat shops and the poor houses.”
History Major Horace: “Yeah, but life was tough all over. Factory workers were still better than serfs tied to the land.”
Arch-feminist Alexandra: “The whole thing was part of misogynist male domination of Western Europe. Women were chattels chained to the kitchen. Men never allowed them to express themselves. That’s why they dominated the development of Western civilization.”
English Major Emily: ”Hey, what about the great English women novelists like Emily Bronte and Jane Austin?”
Alexandra: “Shut up Emily, you’re just a pawn of the fascist system.”
Hey, let’s be nice.
Proposition: The electric car will replace gasoline cars within five years.
Wall Street Walter: “Of course, Tesla stock is through the moon and his space craft is amazing. You gotta believe.”
Pell Grant Paula: Who can afford a $60,000 electric car? A $20,000 gas car is just fine for me. Also, I can refuel my car in five minutes. With my hectic schedule, I can’t give up 30 minutes for charging.”
Well, they are great performance cars, so maybe there are enough people like professors with time on their hands who will tolerate the charging times. (Boos)
Well, back to the power issue and our final question: What do you call someone who doubts that carbonless electric power is achievable?
From the the students: “Climate denier!” “Flat earth fool!” “Pawn of the energy companies!” ”Enemies of Mother Earth!”
Honor Student Han raises his hand: “Doubters of carbonless electric power are called engineers.”
The truth! Class dismissed!
Note: Virginia Tech has excellent, rigorous courses in Environmental Science in the Colleges of Engineering and Agriculture.
Armstrong is Emeritus Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, at Virginia Tech.