Askins: Instant nostalgia

By Justin Askins
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.
I recently started reading John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley. “Travel books are usually of focused interest but the subtitle of Steinbeck’s work, “In Search of America,” makes it almost epic, a grand journey in 1962 to find the core of our nation. What I found particularly interesting is the nostalgia the volume invokes for an older time, even as recently as the 50s, and how the author condemns the growing population, how the emergent Interstate Highway system curtailed the sense of the local, how almost everything had changed, as so rapidly it seemed.
Turn to today as we close in on six months of the Covid 19 pandemic. There is a overwhelming desire to return to the good old times--of distant February. If you traveled across American today in a comparable motor home to Steinbeck’s Rocinante (Don Quixote’s horse), you would find things perhaps unalterably changed, a very recent America that may never exist again.
Remember last year the adoring crowd that followed Tiger Woods up the 18th fairway as he won The Masters for his 15th major championship. Today you have tournaments with an eerie quiet, with a subdued excitement.
Baseball started up on Friday the 23rd, with the renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch in a virtually empty stadium for the Nationals / Yankees game and cardboard figures filling some of the seats in the Giants / Dodgers contest. How different from the World Series of recent years, how nostalgic last year’s World series has become.
Basketball started on the 30th, and though both games were exciting, there were no fans. In February, did anyone think of the NBA playing in a “Bubble”?
But Covid has not just affected sports; it has affected almost everything, and usually in a very negative way (of course there are positives, like telemedicine and the ease of supermarket pickups or deliveries). Our economy is in shambles, we are approaching 160,000 deaths from the pandemic, our freedom to travel is vastly curtailed: we are a different country.
I used to eat dinner at a restaurant almost every evening, often watching some sports, grading papers for my Radford University courses and chatting with the waiters and waitresses. With a number of autoimmune risks, I haven’t been in a restaurant since March. I used to go to a couple of movies a month and that too hasn’t happened since February. I am ready to start up my 41st year of teaching but for the first time it will be virtual, using the ubiquitous Zoom platform.
Will we ever go back to the comfort of last February? I’m not sure but I am certain that to return to Groundhog Day — and who can forget Bill Murray in the classic movie —would be an amazing event.
