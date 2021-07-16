Askins: Our mysterious universe

The mysteries of the universe have always intrigued me: Black Holes, Cold Dark Matter, Flavored Quarks, Dark Energy, Superstring Theory.
Add to those, planetary probes, the Hubble Space craft, and the Holy Grail of visiting Mars.
I watch excitedly as commentators detail what Perseverance is accomplishing and what the planned Exomars mission is expected to achieve.
The accelerated expansion of the universe, only verified in 1998 with two Supernova projects, adds another intriguing speculative area.
Yet today, with rising oceans, melting glaciers, scorching droughts and devastating wildfires, does the macrocosmic and microcosmic universe really matter?
With homelessness, political gridlock, inflation, decaying infrastructure, the plague of COVID-19, does it matter if icy Enceladus, one of the moons of Saturn, has salty oceans underneath, venting plumes of water vapor and icy particles hundreds of miles above the crust? Or even that astrophysicists were startled by this discovery?
If there is microbial life on Mars, or even if we can colonize it or another planet after we finish trashing ours (WALL-E gives a wonderful take on our wastefulness), does that really matter in such a limitless and mysterious universe?
I am not a Christian, but rather a pantheist, a nature lover deeply versed in the literature of the Transcendentalist movement. “Walden” is my Bible, and the natural world is my cathedral.
I was out on the stunning Northern California coast this summer, and alternated between the sacred hush of the redwoods and the crashing surf of the Pacific.
I also visited Glacier National Park, where the snow-topped mountains sent their usual message of sublimity and solace.
The Earth is an incredibly small part of the entire universe, but it is a part, certainly essential to humans. I revere that connection.
Even though there are an estimated 100 to 400 billion planets just in our Milky Way galaxy, and hundreds of billions of galaxies, Earth is my home.
The vastness of the universe may be intimidating to some, as Blaise Pascal wrote in the 17th century, “The eternal silence of these infinite spaces fills me with dread.”
But this ever-changing immensity makes me a definite part of something grand and comforting. We are not alone but immersed in a great creative force, nearly 14 billion years old.
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.