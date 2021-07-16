Askins: Our mysterious universe

The mysteries of the universe have always intrigued me: Black Holes, Cold Dark Matter, Flavored Quarks, Dark Energy, Superstring Theory.

Add to those, planetary probes, the Hubble Space craft, and the Holy Grail of visiting Mars.

I watch excitedly as commentators detail what Perseverance is accomplishing and what the planned Exomars mission is expected to achieve.

The accelerated expansion of the universe, only verified in 1998 with two Supernova projects, adds another intriguing speculative area.

Yet today, with rising oceans, melting glaciers, scorching droughts and devastating wildfires, does the macrocosmic and microcosmic universe really matter?

With homelessness, political gridlock, inflation, decaying infrastructure, the plague of COVID-19, does it matter if icy Enceladus, one of the moons of Saturn, has salty oceans underneath, venting plumes of water vapor and icy particles hundreds of miles above the crust? Or even that astrophysicists were startled by this discovery?

If there is microbial life on Mars, or even if we can colonize it or another planet after we finish trashing ours (WALL-E gives a wonderful take on our wastefulness), does that really matter in such a limitless and mysterious universe?