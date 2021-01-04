Askins: Owning the landscape

Emerson wrote, “The charming landscape which I saw this morning is indubitably made up of some twenty or thirty farms … But none of them owns the landscape.” What a perfectly comforting idea. The eminent Transcendentalist added that “There is a property in the horizon which no man has but he who can integrate all the parts, that is, the poet.” While I can claim that ability, having published perhaps 60 poems and having won several awards, I nevertheless think I might extend that gift to almost everyone with a car or even a bicycle and a little patience.
For instance, the views of nearby Jefferson National Forest are readily available. Right after I had my left knee replaced five years ago, I would drive out to Caldwell Fields and slowly and carefully move around the small parking area with my walker. In a few weeks I was done with the walker, but it was a valuable lesson. The upper ridges of Brush Mountain are gloriously there for the taking and I indulge regularly.
Moreover, Brush Mountain is not static. In early spring the first pastel greens work slowly up the mountainside and that changes every day, with more luscious color added. The same is true of autumn, where the mountain slowly turns into vivid panoply of orange, red and yellow. Even at the height of summer or the middle of winter there are differences: rains change the mountain as do snows, motionless clouds just touching the top of the pinnacle or a layer of fog sitting right in the main field with the heights visible above.
Let me point out that my appreciation of Brush is based on extensive travels. I have been fortunate to visit the Canadian Rockies more than 20 times, climbing to the top of Mount Rundle on three occasions. I have hiked into the Yellowstone backcountry at many points and climbed peaks above the Arctic Circle in the Brooks Range.
Closer to Blacksburg, there are numerous public views and one of my favorites is other side of Brush in the Heritage Community Park. Another one is from the gazebo at the Blacksburg Municipal Golf Course. Even in downtown, the view from the Kent Square parking garage is impressive.
However, with a vehicle, the spectacular sights from the Blue Ridge Parkway, from the platform on the drive up to Mountain Lake, from Wind Rock and numerous other places in Jefferson, are equally accessible.
Thoreau said he had “traveled a good deal in Concord” and I would say that I have traveled a great deal in the sustaining beauty of the New River Valley.
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.