Askins: Owning the landscape

Emerson wrote, “The charming landscape which I saw this morning is indubitably made up of some twenty or thirty farms … But none of them owns the landscape.” What a perfectly comforting idea. The eminent Transcendentalist added that “There is a property in the horizon which no man has but he who can integrate all the parts, that is, the poet.” While I can claim that ability, having published perhaps 60 poems and having won several awards, I nevertheless think I might extend that gift to almost everyone with a car or even a bicycle and a little patience.

For instance, the views of nearby Jefferson National Forest are readily available. Right after I had my left knee replaced five years ago, I would drive out to Caldwell Fields and slowly and carefully move around the small parking area with my walker. In a few weeks I was done with the walker, but it was a valuable lesson. The upper ridges of Brush Mountain are gloriously there for the taking and I indulge regularly.