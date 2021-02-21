Askins: Why are so many homeless?

The closest I have ever come to homelessness was when I was 28. I had just finished hiking the West Coast Trail of Vancouver Island for the first time and I was about out of the money I had saved from a six-week stint as a dishwasher in Banff. Entering the United States by Greyhound, I got off in Blaine, Washington, the last stop on my ticket, feeling a lot like a Steinbeck character. I didn’t have a cent in my pocket and the last thing I ate was a cheap snack cake around noon.

The afternoon was gathering force and I realized I needed some cash, which meant an immediate job. I walked to the local wharf, where numerous fishing boats were docked and I decided to see if one of the captains would hire me. I had worked for a ship repair firm in Port Newark, New Jersey, but a fishing boat was foreign. I tried two vessels and both captains rejected me (being rather shy, those dismissals stung), but I needed something so I tried a third boat and Captain Dave Weiderspoon told me I could work the next day on a trial basis but only for food and a sleeping berth on his 65 foot trawler, The Oregonian. I brought my backpack on board and he asked me if I had eaten; my eyes turned down and I said no. Then he treated me to a fine meal at the local fisherman’s restaurant, and my brief period of “homelessness” was over.