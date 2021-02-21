Askins: Why are so many homeless?

The closest I have ever come to homelessness was when I was 28. I had just finished hiking the West Coast Trail of Vancouver Island for the first time and I was about out of the money I had saved from a six-week stint as a dishwasher in Banff. Entering the United States by Greyhound, I got off in Blaine, Washington, the last stop on my ticket, feeling a lot like a Steinbeck character. I didn’t have a cent in my pocket and the last thing I ate was a cheap snack cake around noon.
The afternoon was gathering force and I realized I needed some cash, which meant an immediate job. I walked to the local wharf, where numerous fishing boats were docked and I decided to see if one of the captains would hire me. I had worked for a ship repair firm in Port Newark, New Jersey, but a fishing boat was foreign. I tried two vessels and both captains rejected me (being rather shy, those dismissals stung), but I needed something so I tried a third boat and Captain Dave Weiderspoon told me I could work the next day on a trial basis but only for food and a sleeping berth on his 65 foot trawler, The Oregonian. I brought my backpack on board and he asked me if I had eaten; my eyes turned down and I said no. Then he treated me to a fine meal at the local fisherman’s restaurant, and my brief period of “homelessness” was over.
Fast forward forty years later and I am a year from retiring as an English Professor at Radford University. I lived out in Reese Hollow for twenty one years and now I live in a small apartment in Prices Fork. The rent is reasonable and I could live here for many years. It is unlikely I will ever be homeless. But as I watch pictures of the homeless in Los Angeles and Seattle, when I recall homeless compounds along bike paths in Denver, I realize how lucky I am. I have my electric piano to play, cable TV, internet, a small but efficient kitchen, a comfortable bedroom and a bathroom with a warm, cleansing shower.
Today many people don’t have anywhere near that. The homeless number is close to 600,000 and growing with the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. Two thirds live in shelters but the rest survive in tents or makeshift plywood structures or cars, spend their nights in dirty blankets or sleeping bags, scavenge food from dumpsters, beg for a little spending money. And more and more families have been reduced to living on the streets, almost thirty percent of the total number.
On my various travels I have slept in city parks, on a bench in Florence, and once in a Ford in a gas station in Alabama. None of those experiences could be called “homeless” but they weren’t pleasant. And those occasions were extremely rare. What if I had to do it all the time? I don’t think I could. But so many Americans have to, in our rich and powerful country.
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.