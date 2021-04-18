Askins: Why we need zoos

It was also during this time that the movement from barren concrete enclosures to much more natural habitats began. And the practice of animal shows began to lose favor.

I haven’t been to a zoo in close to 20 years and I had no desire to visit one after decades of observing thousands of wild animals, including grizzlies, wolves, elk, bison and moose, in Denali, the Brooks Range, Banff and Jasper National Parks and the greatest large animal park, Yellowstone, which I have visited 30 plus times.

Yet I recently watched an episode of The Bronx Zoo on Animal Planet and two things struck me. The Director, Jim Breheny, mentioned that if you ask children to envision a zoo, “they’ll draw a picture of an animal behind bars; we have to take that image and change it.” He added, “It’s not enough to keep animals in exhibits just for people to look at; there has to be a higher purpose. For us, it’s the conservation of species in the wild.” Half of the species on Earth could be extinct by 2050 unless dramatic measures are employed.