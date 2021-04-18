Askins: Why we need zoos

My first memory of a zoo was in the late 1950, as a child of seven.
This was the tiny Staten Island zoo, all of eight acres, and it had alligators, otters, bats and monkeys, along with a nationally recognized collection of rattlesnakes.
I was adequately scared by the rattlesnakes and the alligators but the one creature which moved me the most, was a full grown tiger pacing back and forth in its remarkably small cage.
That huge animal trapped in its little cell was one of the key moments in my path toward loving wild nature, the wilder the better. I would stare into that tiger’s eyes and try to communicate my sympathy and horror at its plight and though I never remember crying, I was always deeply saddened during each encounter.
The history of zoos had many such lowlights. In 1906 William Hornaday, Director of the Bronx zoo, displayed a Congolese pygmy, Ota Benga, in a cage with chimpanzees. Benga was seen as the missing link. That practice continued at the 1931 Paris Colonial Exposition and the last recorded instance of humans in cages was at the Brussel Exposition in 1958.
On the positive side, the first scientific zoo was the London Zoological Gardens in 1828 but the real change to conservation didn’t take place till the 1970s, as declining populations of many of the larger species made them increasingly endangered. Breeding and reintroducing became the key words.
It was also during this time that the movement from barren concrete enclosures to much more natural habitats began. And the practice of animal shows began to lose favor.
I haven’t been to a zoo in close to 20 years and I had no desire to visit one after decades of observing thousands of wild animals, including grizzlies, wolves, elk, bison and moose, in Denali, the Brooks Range, Banff and Jasper National Parks and the greatest large animal park, Yellowstone, which I have visited 30 plus times.
Yet I recently watched an episode of The Bronx Zoo on Animal Planet and two things struck me. The Director, Jim Breheny, mentioned that if you ask children to envision a zoo, “they’ll draw a picture of an animal behind bars; we have to take that image and change it.” He added, “It’s not enough to keep animals in exhibits just for people to look at; there has to be a higher purpose. For us, it’s the conservation of species in the wild.” Half of the species on Earth could be extinct by 2050 unless dramatic measures are employed.
Then I decided to watch a virtual tour of the Bronx Zoo and I was more than pleasantly surprised. This urban zoo of 256 acres had no bars and all of the larger animals had adequate space to move around. No more tigers in penal cages. I was very impressed and I may try to visit when I go to New York after the pandemic is under control.
Zoos have gotten much better, certainly the 230 accredited zoos in the country which house more than 800,000 animals, with tens of thousands that are critically threatened.
And there will always be those questionable places like the “zoo” at Natural Bridge with its constant violations.
But I have come to realize the value of zoos, and I wish them much success in their attempts to preserve and ultimately to reintroduce many, many species.
The earth is terribly overpopulated but certainly not with endangered animals.
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.