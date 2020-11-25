Atchue: Don't put teachers, community and students at further risk

No, it’s not ideal, but things are much better, and will continue to improve as people adapt, learn new processes, and create workarounds. Teaching and learning remotely is a huge undertaking, and we shouldn’t expect that everyone would be able to seamlessly shift over to a brand new way of teaching and learning without some bumps in the road.

On Nov. 9, the school board changed all of this for next semester, and voted to adopt a 4-day a week school schedule. Safety protocols will still be in place with the key exception of the 6’ of social distancing. Beginning January 26, the distance protocol will be 3 feet, ‘when possible’, as this is the only way to accommodate the increased class sizes that the elimination of an AA/BB schedule requires.

The weather is getting colder, people are still gathering and having functions, but soon they will be inside, which has proven to be more of a catalyst for community spread.

People are still going to get together for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Data from the Virginia Department of Public Health show that the numbers for cases/hospitalizations/deaths in Franklin County are as follows: Opening Day (Sept. 8) 251/8/2, School board meeting to change schedule (Nov. 9) 1,138/40/7, the day I write this (Nov. 23) 1,450/53/13. That is at least an increase of 500% in each category in just 11 weeks.