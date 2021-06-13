Austin: One more reason to appreciate locally managed, not-for-profit healthcare

It’s hard to believe there was ever a chance it wouldn’t turn out this way.

Fourteen years ago, members of Carilion Health System’s board had an existential decision in front of them. The healthcare industry faced an upheaval, and trends for traditional hospital systems were not favorable. One thing was clear: Proceeding with the status quo would not serve the community or the health of its members.

Should they get out of the business altogether, and sell the health system to a corporate buyer or go “all in” on a different model of medicine?

We know how this story ends. The board didn’t like the prospect of someone else, somewhere else managing our community’s health. Not only did they say “no” to a sale, they said “yes” to a significant investment in the community’s future. Weighing the pros and cons took true discernment, a lot of time and a lot of courage. What, in retrospect, looks like the obvious choice involved a lot of risk back then.