Avey: Implications of Afghanistan may be modest

To assess those possibilities, it is important to say what we mean by credibility. We can think of it as composed of three parts: capability, interests, and resolve.

If I issue a promise to defend you, but I don’t have the capability to do so, then you won’t find my promise credible.

Similarly, if I am not interested in the situation, then my assurances are suspect.

The final component is the one generating concern now: resolve. Reputation can play an important role there. If I back down today others may believe I’ll back down tomorrow.

These components are sometimes in tension with one another. The challenge is most direct between capability and resolve. Fighting spends blood, treasure and time that cannot be used elsewhere. Resources the United States devotes to Afghanistan cannot support allies in Europe or East Asia or counter great power competitors such as China.

What do friends value more: a reputation for resolve or a commitment of capabilities? They will likely look to capabilities.

Just because a state behaves one way today does not mean it will behave that way in the future. A foe can become a friend. The United States fought Vietnam for years but today is increasing ties with Vietnam.