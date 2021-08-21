Avey: Implications of Afghanistan may be modest

The recent images from Afghanistan have been shocking.
Presidents Donald Trump and Joseph Biden were determined to end the U.S. presence.
The Taliban was gaining ground for years and multiple observers suspected the Taliban might gain control. The speed was surprising.
The most direct consequences will be felt by the people of Afghanistan.
Many pundits and politicians have cast a wider gaze, warning of dire consequences for U.S. credibility with allies and partners. The implications are more nuanced and the effects with friends likely modest, though.
Lessons can point in multiple directions. One could argue spending 20 years engaged in Afghanistan demonstrates determination. Even if some allies view the U.S. as less reliable, they might increase their own defense spending for security. Many Americans may see that as a benefit. U.S. leaders have long complained about allied contributions.
It is also worth remembering analysts have feared U.S. credibility losses in other cases, but alliances remained intact. It was not long ago observers warned about reputational consequences from President Trump’s drawdown in Syria.
Yet malign outcomes are possible. Allies might be more inclined to pursue policies at odds with U.S. interests. They may even bandwagon with U.S. rivals.
To assess those possibilities, it is important to say what we mean by credibility. We can think of it as composed of three parts: capability, interests, and resolve.
If I issue a promise to defend you, but I don’t have the capability to do so, then you won’t find my promise credible.
Similarly, if I am not interested in the situation, then my assurances are suspect.
The final component is the one generating concern now: resolve. Reputation can play an important role there. If I back down today others may believe I’ll back down tomorrow.
These components are sometimes in tension with one another. The challenge is most direct between capability and resolve. Fighting spends blood, treasure and time that cannot be used elsewhere. Resources the United States devotes to Afghanistan cannot support allies in Europe or East Asia or counter great power competitors such as China.
What do friends value more: a reputation for resolve or a commitment of capabilities? They will likely look to capabilities.
Just because a state behaves one way today does not mean it will behave that way in the future. A foe can become a friend. The United States fought Vietnam for years but today is increasing ties with Vietnam.
A friend may weaken or abandon commitments. West European questions about the durability of U.S. commitments during the early Cold War contributed to European integration as a hedge against U.S. abandonment.
Capabilities are different. A United States with fewer commitments can devote greater tangible assets to an ally’s defense. Local and ready combat forces provide immediate U.S. support. Weapons, skills, and investments transferred to a friend remain even if intentions change. Allies may not use them efficiently. But leaders know they are there. This provides a tool to enhance credibility.
One common analogy today is the North Vietnamese takeover of Saigon in 1975.
The aftermath with West Germany, a critical U.S. ally on the Cold War frontlines, is informative.
Capabilities more than events in Vietnam were key. West German leaders worried that Soviet regional nuclear buildups would create vulnerability in Europe while the Soviet intercontinental nuclear force would undermine U.S. strategic nuclear deterrence.
The solution negotiated within NATO during the Carter administration was the deployment of new U.S. forward based nuclear systems in Europe. Despite public opposition, President Ronald Reagan followed through. The United States and Soviet Union subsequently negotiated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
The focus here was on alliances, but several points apply to rivals. Adversaries may prefer the United States spread itself thinly, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken alluded. They might attempt to leverage the events for coercive diplomacy, but historically capabilities have been the critical factor in threat credibility during crises.
None of this is to say the way in which events unfolded in Afghanistan this month have been positive. And U.S. credibility is not the only concern.
The questions regarding potential U.S. credibility losses are how much and to what ends? There are good reasons to expect the effects will be limited, but no guarantees. Time will be the final arbiter.
Avey is an associate professor of political science at Virginia Tech.