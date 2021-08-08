Ayala: We Must Be Ready to Get in Good Trouble to Protect Voting Rights in Virginia

I’ll never forget the daymy son got to watch me cast my ballot for our nation’s first Black president, the candidate who inspired my political engagement. The feeling in that voting booth was magical.

Later that night, as the two of us watched President Obama’s victory speech, it felt as if the possibilities for who we could be and what we could accomplish were endless.

I knew then, as I know today, that this system wasn’t built for people like the three of us. The founding fathers never envisioned an outspoken Afro Latina single mother of two as a candidate for statewide office. Nevertheless, I stand here today on the shoulders of the civil rights heroes who paved the way before me, ready to continue our collective fight for a more just and equitable future.

Today marks 56 years since the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law. Here in Virginia, there is so much progress to be celebrated.