Ayala: We Must Be Ready to Get in Good Trouble to Protect Voting Rights in Virginia

I’ll never forget the daymy son got to watch me cast my ballot for our nation’s first Black president, the candidate who inspired my political engagement. The feeling in that voting booth was magical.
Later that night, as the two of us watched President Obama’s victory speech, it felt as if the possibilities for who we could be and what we could accomplish were endless.
I knew then, as I know today, that this system wasn’t built for people like the three of us. The founding fathers never envisioned an outspoken Afro Latina single mother of two as a candidate for statewide office. Nevertheless, I stand here today on the shoulders of the civil rights heroes who paved the way before me, ready to continue our collective fight for a more just and equitable future.
Today marks 56 years since the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law. Here in Virginia, there is so much progress to be celebrated.
Thanks to Gov. Ralph Northam and our Democratic majority, our commonwealth has moved from 49th to 12th in the nation for voting access. Across the country, Republican politicians are launching a vicious and unprecedented attack on voting rights, using their legislative power to disenfranchise Black and Brown voters and sow distrust in our institutions. In Virginia, we did the opposite. Amidst these attacks on our democracy, the Virginia House of Delegates sprang into action and made history by passing the South’s first Voting Rights Act.
As a leader in the House of Delegates and a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, I am proud to have introduced the bill that made Virginia the first Southern state to allow same-day voter registration, which removes barriers to voting and increases turnout, particularly among historically marginalized Black and Brown voters.
Our Democratic majority also fought to make voting more accessible by expanding early in-person absentee voting. We worked to pass automatic voter registration, the automatic restoration of rights amendment for formerly incarcerated Virginians, pay for postage on absentee ballots, and extend polling location hours.
The strides Virginia has made over the last few years to expand access to the ballot box is proof that elections matter and our voices must be heard. While I’m proud of the work we’ve done, our fight is far from finished.
Right now, Republican statewide candidates are actively campaigning to silence Virginia voters. They know they can’t win with their divisive message, so they are relying on voter suppression techniques and misinformation instead. From advocating for policies like monthly voter roll purges and vote-by-mail restrictions to spreading myths about the security of our elections, these candidates are running on fear.
Maya Angelou said it best when she said, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Republicans working to silence voters through voter suppression and “election integrity” lies have repeatedly shown us who they are. Let’s take their shameful actions at face value.
How you run says everything about how you’ll represent, and anyone campaigning to undermine faith in our democracy has absolutely no place leading it.
As Virginia’s next lieutenant governor and potentially the first ever woman of color to hold statewide office, I will continue to be a champion for voting rights because I know that our democracy is at its best when every voice is represented and heard. I’ll never stop fighting to advance Virginia’s best interests.
Democracy is not a destination, it’s a journey. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 put us further along the path to equality, but each of us must always be ready to get in good, necessary trouble to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table.
Together, we’ll shatter glass ceilings and lay the foundation for more trailblazers who will move our commonwealth forward and push us to reimagine what we believe to be possible.
Ayala currently represents Virginia’s 51st House District in Prince William County and is the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor. If elected, she would be the first woman and first Afro-Latina to hold the position.