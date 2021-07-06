Ayers: Get real about VMI and W&L

The one consistency in the recent Roanoke Times articles concerning the Virginina Military Institute is that they mostly miss the point.

Same thing with Washington and Lee University who some see as a perpetual reminder of the evils of slavery, owing to a name.

As to VMI, it’s not a fashion seminary or finishing school. Black cadets are not there to become successors to W.E.B. Dubois, nor their female counterparts to become white-gloved Margaret Fullers.

They’re there to become soldiers, a profession nearly forgotten, but still vital should we again want a “thin line of ‘eroes” like we had at D-Day, Inchon and the Mekong Delta. And if they should ever end up in a Far East “interrogation room,” being called the “n-word” and suffering the humiliation of “groping” will be mild, nearly meaningless experiences.

Most VMI grads will spend their lives following their main academic training, be it engineer, businessperson or history teacher, but — bottom line — they’ll be warriors. Otherwise, they could become the image of one of their marching rhythms— as present pundits seem to want for them.

Rooty, toot, toot, rooty toot toot—