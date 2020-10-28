Bailey: Democrats are bold leftists

Joe Biden says he’s not a radical or socialist, and seems to be well-meaning but confused. Look at the dangerous ideas of the people who would influence his administration. Bernie Sanders, a confessed socialist said the American people must get Biden elected before they can press forward with the liberal agenda. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to abolish all immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), provide Medicare for illegal immigrants, and cancel student debt for education. Beto O’Rourke openly supports a government confiscation of guns. Cary Booker wants to require gun ownership to be licensed only by the federal government. Virginia’s own governor speaks of right to life while condoning abortions right up to the ninth month of pregnancy.

On the other hand, Trump has stood up against aggression and shown support of Israel like no other president. This strength has brought more countries to the peace table. He understands this nation was built on Judeo-Christian values and believes God’s love is the only true solution for our people. He recognizes abortion weakens a society, not strengthen it. In January, President Trump called for action to safeguard teachers and students First Amendment rights to pray in school.