Bailey: Democrats are bold leftists

I am very concerned for the future of our country, our state and the moral climate for our children. For the past four years our nation has experienced constant turmoil because of the Democrats’ rejection of the 2016 election. They want us to believe a return to the Obama Administration was best for the country. Yet, between 2009 and 2017 unemployment rose dramatically. The prior 10 year average of 5.03% rose to 9.3% in 2009 and did not reach below a 5% rate until 2015.
Obama’s foreign policy reduced U.S. influence and resulted in a leadership vacuum that allowed terrorist groups and foreign governments (Russia and Iran) to fill the gap. Obama’s Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton’s “Reset” encouraged the Benghazi disaster, allowed Russia into Syria, and gave Iran money which they used to expand nuclear weapons.
Do we want to give control of our government to a party growing ever bolder in leftist ideology and unable to see its own hypocrisy? Democrats accuse other people of hating and causing division when that’s exactly what they are doing. They accuse Republicans of being disrespectful after spending four years of name calling and making shameless false accusations themselves. They call for tolerance but organize boycotts of businesses they disagree with. The Democratic Party is deceitful by saying it will not raise taxes but plans to take away the tax credits offered everyone in the last four years. They speak of fairness in elections but are constantly trying to make it easier to cheat. The Democratic Party’s political strategy is if they cannot win at the polls, then attack the rules and try to change the process such as ending the Electoral College or increasing the number of Supreme Court judges.
Joe Biden says he’s not a radical or socialist, and seems to be well-meaning but confused. Look at the dangerous ideas of the people who would influence his administration. Bernie Sanders, a confessed socialist said the American people must get Biden elected before they can press forward with the liberal agenda. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to abolish all immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), provide Medicare for illegal immigrants, and cancel student debt for education. Beto O’Rourke openly supports a government confiscation of guns. Cary Booker wants to require gun ownership to be licensed only by the federal government. Virginia’s own governor speaks of right to life while condoning abortions right up to the ninth month of pregnancy.
On the other hand, Trump has stood up against aggression and shown support of Israel like no other president. This strength has brought more countries to the peace table. He understands this nation was built on Judeo-Christian values and believes God’s love is the only true solution for our people. He recognizes abortion weakens a society, not strengthen it. In January, President Trump called for action to safeguard teachers and students First Amendment rights to pray in school.
Trump is trying to strengthen every American family by bringing companies back to the United States to give us greater economic security and freedom. To help, he has released America from foreign energy dependence. Under his leadership, the United States has become the world’s largest producer of crude oil. He is working to reduce the US dependence on foreign countries in medical manufacturing. Under a Republican administration, the House and Senate, in 2018, passed a bill that would lift ‘gag clauses’ that prohibits pharmacists from sharing with their customers drug prices, thus helping to reduce medical costs for everyone. Under an Executive Order, hospitals are now required to publicize their prices to allow customers to price shop. He just issued an executive order to protect pre-existing conditions and prevent surprise medical billing for all Americans. Prior to the COVID pandemic, there were more Americans employed than ever recorded in our history. He knows that we must respect our police and fire departments as servants of the people. President Trump supports racial justice but recognizes justice does not mean revenge and destruction. His pro-business policies help minorities by increasing employment opportunities.
President Trump does not act like nor wants to become a lifelong member of the Swamp. He is trying to do what he feels will strengthen America and restore it to the greatest nation on Earth. He is a cheerleader for the nation and takes his job seriously. If he had not been under constant attack, he would not need four more years to “Keep America Great.” For him, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
