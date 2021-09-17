Baldwin: Nothing comes easy in Virginia’s coalfields, but hard work and collaboration are having dramatic results

It also enabled the recruitment of new IT companies, including CGI, Northrup Grumman, SAIC, the Virginia Employment Commission and others, supporting well over 1,000 new high-paying IT jobs.

What sets this effort apart is that the system was built through the auspices of the Cumberland Plateau Co., the PDC’s public, not-for-profit arm, and that the CPC owns 50% of the soon to be $100 million-plus system.

The other 50% is owned by a private partner, Point Broadband. Point operates and maintains the system through an operating agreement that returns a percentage of the system’s gross revenues to the CPC. The CPC then reinvests these funds in local projects through its Cumberland Plateau Regional Opportunity Program.

To date, nearly $3 million has been awarded to projects in our counties and towns to help create more than 250 jobs and support numerous community development and tourism initiatives.

To our knowledge, we are the only EDD in the nation with such a mechanism in place.

The public-private partnership between the CPC and Point is now paying huge dividends for residential deployment. This has led to a massive effort to reach our goal of universal broadband coverage in our four member counties by the end of 2024, a goal which was a dream just a year ago.