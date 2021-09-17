Baldwin: Nothing comes easy in Virginia’s coalfields, but hard work and collaboration are having dramatic results

In 1968, when the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission was created as an Economic Development District under the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the four member counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell were facing difficult challenges.
Those challenges, which were largely due to the loss of thousands of coal mining jobs brought on by mechanization, involved the lack of adequate infrastructure (public water, sewer, industrial sites, etc.) to support job creation and growth to offset dramatic population losses during the 1950s and ’60s.
During the past 53 years, government leaders in the Cumberland Plateau have worked together with regional, state and federal elected officials and agencies to address these difficult challenges, challenges made more daunting by our mountainous terrain and remote location. That willingness to work collaboratively and to think “outside the box” is finally paying off.
A significant example of this is the growth in broadband availability in our four counties. In the early 2000s, the PDC initiated an effort to bring broadband into the District to support the 21st Century economy. This project utilized $35 million in federal, state and regional funding to construct a robust, redundant broadband network that provided high-speed internet services to more than 1,000 existing businesses, industries and institutions in all four counties.
It also enabled the recruitment of new IT companies, including CGI, Northrup Grumman, SAIC, the Virginia Employment Commission and others, supporting well over 1,000 new high-paying IT jobs.
What sets this effort apart is that the system was built through the auspices of the Cumberland Plateau Co., the PDC’s public, not-for-profit arm, and that the CPC owns 50% of the soon to be $100 million-plus system.
The other 50% is owned by a private partner, Point Broadband. Point operates and maintains the system through an operating agreement that returns a percentage of the system’s gross revenues to the CPC. The CPC then reinvests these funds in local projects through its Cumberland Plateau Regional Opportunity Program.
To date, nearly $3 million has been awarded to projects in our counties and towns to help create more than 250 jobs and support numerous community development and tourism initiatives.
To our knowledge, we are the only EDD in the nation with such a mechanism in place.
The public-private partnership between the CPC and Point is now paying huge dividends for residential deployment. This has led to a massive effort to reach our goal of universal broadband coverage in our four member counties by the end of 2024, a goal which was a dream just a year ago.
The game changer was the recent approval of a $15.6 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) which, with Point’s contribution of $10 million and their Connect America Fund award of $16 million, will construct 1,300 miles of fiber with 13,500 potential connections throughout our four counties.
This was the largest single broadband grant in state history. We feel that the CPC’s commitment of $1 million to the project was a strong factor in this grant commitment from the state.
That commitment on the part of the CPC would not have been possible without our forward-looking broadband backbone network having been completed nearly 15 years ago.
And the state’s recent commitment of $700 million toward universal coverage has only encouraged the CPC to put forward a follow-up VATI application that will provide coverage to approximately 95% of households in our four counties. That commitment came with the pledge to use future CPC revenues to provide service to those households located in the most remote areas of the district.
This project has positioned important industrial development properties in the deepest parts of the coalfields — such as the Red Onion Industrial Park in Dickenson County — to soon compete for quality jobs in the advanced manufacturing and technology sectors, as well as other 21st Century employers who demand the infrastructure we’re now able to provide.
Certainly, nothing comes easy in Virginia’s coalfields in the realms of economic and community development.
And the initiatives mentioned here are just the “tip of the iceberg” as far as the many efforts underway in the cultural and heritage tourism and outdoor recreation arena (i.e. The Crooked Road, Haysi to Breaks Trail, Clinch River State Park) as well as alternative energy (Hurley Solar Farm, battery and electrification, mine pool cooling, etc.).
But our deliberate efforts to look beyond the horizon and reinvest in ourselves in meaningful ways have set the stage for an exciting next chapter in Virginia’s coalfields.
Jim Baldwin is Executive Director for the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission, which serves the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell. He has nearly 50 years of experience in economic and community development in the coalfields. He has served as president of the Development District Association of Appalachia (DDAA) and is on the board of directors of the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO).