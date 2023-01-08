Ballard: Open Virginia’s school enrollment system

Virginia has a constitutional duty to provide children across the commonwealth with a free, high-quality K-12 education.

As a parent whose children attend public school, and as a member of the House of Delegates, I believe this constitutional duty requires Virginia’s education system to focus on students’ needs — not protecting entrenched interests.

That’s why in the upcoming General Assembly session, I intend to propose legislation that will get rid of longstanding, discriminatory processes that block Virginia students from accessing the quality public education that they deserve. It’s built around a simple, constitutional concept: Public schools should be free to Virginians. Period.

Under Virginia’s existing system, students generally must attend a designated public school based on where they live. If that school is poorly run, or has limited academic offerings, the student’s family can choose to homeschool, pay for private school tuition or pay out-of-zone tuition fees to attend another public school.

For many Virginia families, none of those options will work. That’s why change is overdue.

There is no legitimate reason to deny a Virginia student who lives outside of a school’s zoning boundaries from enrolling there if the school has available capacity.

Similarly, if a child is zoned to attend a poor-performing school, that child should have an opportunity to enroll in another public school that meets their needs for a high-quality education. And, if parents want to enroll their child — without the additional expense of out-of-zone tuition fees — at a public school near where they work, rather than where they live, they should have that right.

Most families that I know support this idea as pro-family, pro-education policy. In fact, most Virginians do; a recent statewide survey showed two-thirds of Virginians believe Virginia kids should be able to attend a public school they aren’t zoned for.

This problem isn’t new, but the recent pandemic — and disparity in the duration of school closures, approaches to masking, and academic testing data — highlighted the urgent need for reform.

The current system has proven to be a barrier to quality education and upward mobility, particularly for students in lower-income families. Since many homebuyers use school performance as a major factor in their purchasing decision, prices near higher performing schools tend to drive higher, pushing those homes out of reach for families with limited resources.

But we cannot afford to maintain arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions that prevent Virginia families from securing a high-quality education. Perpetuating this system is bad for communities and the commonwealth, and it leaves special interests and bureaucrats as the only winners.

Through this proposal, Virginia could realize the significant and positive benefits of a student-centered education system. Florida, Delaware and Wisconsin are among the states that have adopted similar policies as part of a broader effort to update antiquated education systems, improve school management and ensure students are equipped with the academic skills they’ll need to succeed in the future.

The policy in those states has not resulted in the dismantling of public education. On the contrary, it has provided more students with greater opportunities, strengthening their chances for success in the classroom and beyond.

This is a goal that most Virginians share. We want our children to have access to great opportunities to learn and grow, and we want systems in place that create those opportunities. When the system isn’t meeting that objective, we need to change it.

That is precisely what this proposal seeks to do. This legislation is rooted in ensuring families are empowered and students are put first. It’s what our constitution demands.