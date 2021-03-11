Banner: A cautionary political tale

There are many lessons to learn from that period. Today I’d like to share three.

First; the truth is always the best course of action. I regret what I did in 2020 and 2021. If I could go back in time, I would not have endorsed the bogus Texas lawsuit and would have voted to accept all the certified electoral votes as cast on Jan 6th. The Republican Party, and our country, would have been better served if we’d only gone with the truth rather than the Big Lie. I should note that I left the Republican Party in 2025 and since have joined the Destiny Party.

Second; most solutions to challenges we face are moderate; neither far right nor far left. Unfortunately, the “middle path” on most issues, while usually supported by a majority of Americans, is often drowned out by special interests who successfully lobby against anything not in their financial interests.

Third; I believe the next generation will learn from the mistakes we made. I have faith that your generation will renew our country’s quest toward “a more perfect Union” as envisioned in our Constitution.

Class President:

Mr. Garrett, thank you for your wisdom today. We spoke during the break and while none of us would have voted for you in 2024, based on your comments today several would vote for you today. We’d like to invite you back to share other lessons you have for us in coming months.

Banner spent most of his career running private hospitals in Asia. He retired in 2017 and now lives in Salem.