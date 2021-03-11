Banner: A cautionary political tale

Time: February, 2031
Place: 10th Grade Civics Class, Salem High School
Teacher:
“Class, we have a special guest with us this morning. Former Congressman Marvin Garrett is from Salem and represented the 9th Congressional District for several years just before the period we studied last week known as “The Big Lie” that destroyed the Republican Party.
As you remember, after the 2020 election, which Mr. Trump lost rather decisively, he launched The Big Lie campaign that the election was rigged. His claim was totally without merit and most historians view the campaign as an elaborate grift by Mr. Trump to milk money from his donor base after his presidency.
When his Big Lie campaign failed, Mr. Trump incited a rally of his supporters that turned into the now infamous “Jan 6th Insurrection at the Capital” resulting in 5 deaths, hundreds of injuries and arrests, and extensive damage to the Capital. Mr. Trump was impeached again and following his Senate trial, the Republican Party embarked on a destructive inter-party civil war that, within 4 years, had it relegated to the political fringe.
This downfall was hastened by the formation of two new parties; the Destiny Party, formed in late 2021, representing the more traditional moderate views of former Republicans and the Patriot Party, representing mostly the followers of Mr. Trump, formed after the 2022 mid-term elections.
Now we welcome our guest speaker today. Mr. Garrett served as our Congressional Representative for many years until he was defeated in the 2024 election by the Lincoln Party candidate in the redrawn 9th Congressional District. There were four candidates in that election; a Patriot Party candidate, who came in 2nd; a Democrat, who came in 3rd; and Mr. Garrett who came in 4th.
Mr. Garrett:
“Thank you for inviting me. I’d like to share with the class some of my perspectives during the 2020-2022 period and contrast them with my perspectives today. Since I don’t plan on seeking public office again, I’ll be both concise and blunt in my comments.
First, let me say that much of what you read about the decline of the Republican Party following the 2020 election is, sadly, true. We all, myself included, had become hostages to the particular MAGA branding that Mr. Trump had successfully infected into the Republican Party. The core Republican principles of fiscal responsibility, limited government, strong national defence, and personal responsibility were replaced with litmus tests of blind loyalty to Mr. Trump’s latest antics and tweets.
Looking back it’s now hard to believe that we, myself included, either failed to see how polluted our party was becoming or that we lacked the courage to stand up for our core principles. His Big Lie Campaign along with his incitement of the insurrection following the election should have been our breaking point. Sadly, we failed to meet the test. We failed to level with our constituents and we failed to tell them the truth.
There are many lessons to learn from that period. Today I’d like to share three.
First; the truth is always the best course of action. I regret what I did in 2020 and 2021. If I could go back in time, I would not have endorsed the bogus Texas lawsuit and would have voted to accept all the certified electoral votes as cast on Jan 6th. The Republican Party, and our country, would have been better served if we’d only gone with the truth rather than the Big Lie. I should note that I left the Republican Party in 2025 and since have joined the Destiny Party.
Second; most solutions to challenges we face are moderate; neither far right nor far left. Unfortunately, the “middle path” on most issues, while usually supported by a majority of Americans, is often drowned out by special interests who successfully lobby against anything not in their financial interests.
Third; I believe the next generation will learn from the mistakes we made. I have faith that your generation will renew our country’s quest toward “a more perfect Union” as envisioned in our Constitution.
Class President:
Mr. Garrett, thank you for your wisdom today. We spoke during the break and while none of us would have voted for you in 2024, based on your comments today several would vote for you today. We’d like to invite you back to share other lessons you have for us in coming months.
Banner spent most of his career running private hospitals in Asia. He retired in 2017 and now lives in Salem.