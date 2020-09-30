Banner: Reasons to vote for Biden

By Mack Banner
Banner spent 40 years as a private sector hospital executive. He retired last year and now lives in Salem.
To President Trump: You appear to be confused. You are not playing the role of President on a reality TV show. You, believe it or not, are actually our real president. You do not have script writers. You have actual policy advisors available to you; ones who have dedicated their lives to understanding the multiple issues we face.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not a TV pandemic reality show. There is no Clorox magic cure that can be introduced just before the last commercial prior to rolling credits featuring you as the star of the show. This pandemic is real.
The basics of this virus and the challenges it presents us with are not hard to grasp:
1) It is new; we don’t know everything we need to know about it.
2) It is highly contagious; again we don’t know all the ways it can spread but, for now, we simply know it is highly contagious.
3) We do not currently have a vaccine to prevent its spread.
4) We do not currently have a proven treatment for the virus itself.
5) It is deadly for a significant number of patients who contract the virus; with unknown long term health impacts for those with mild symptoms.
The nation cries out for real leadership in dealing with this pandemic. You are not providing it; by a long shot. The CDC and the medical advisors on your task force outlined specific steps to deal with the pandemic. These were put out under your name earlier this year.
Leadership has many definitions.
Most definitions include a leader becoming knowledgeable about a challenge, studying and evaluating the alternative ways to address the challenge, and then, after deciding on a course of action, clearly articulating the rationale for the course of action selected and explaining to those impacted the actions required of them to achieve the desired outcomes.
It requires a steadfast persistence in the face of difficulties and often requires the leader to suffer short term criticism for the longer term greater good. It also requires you, personally, to embrace the face of whatever course of action you have chosen and lead by example. Leaders must demonstrate they are willing to undergo any hardships they are asking of their followers, and more. This is what leaders do.
Your actions have not been those of a leader. You undermined your own guidelines beginning with tweets to “liberate” states where governors were simply following your guidelines in dealing with the virus in their states. That was not leadership.
You continuously understate the severity of the current realities and future projections of the virus’s impacts on our population. That is not leadership.
Your own advisors strongly recommend wearing face masks as one of the most effective tools we have to slow the spread of the virus.
You, for reasons only you really know, have chosen to personally not wear a mask, except the few times when military hospital visits require them. This is not leadership.
Not wearing a mask is probably your highest profile leadership failing in this pandemic (but not the most significant one; there are simply too many to list them all here).
Let us explain this to you in simple terms. We ALL want the economy to rebound as soon as possible. However, it won’t rebound until we address the pandemic with the seriousness it requires.
Until we get a vaccine, wearing a mask is a key element in the tool kit we have in addressing the pandemic. Therefore, wearing masks is one of the keys to opening the economy. Do you not understand this?
Again, this is not TV. It is real.
Your failure to either grasp the obvious or unwillingness to deliver a message that you think your base may not like is truly a failure of leadership.
Not being a career politician, when you were elected, by a minority of the voters, many considered you an apprentice president. Many took the view that “he’ll do things differently. ” Well, they got that right.
Little did they expect it to turn out this badly for our nation the first time you have been faced with a real test of leadership.
Hopefully the nightmare of your apprenticeship presidency will be ended by the voters in November and you will be on the receiving end of your signature line of The Apprentice program.
