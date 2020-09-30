Banner: Reasons to vote for Biden

Your own advisors strongly recommend wearing face masks as one of the most effective tools we have to slow the spread of the virus.

You, for reasons only you really know, have chosen to personally not wear a mask, except the few times when military hospital visits require them. This is not leadership.

Not wearing a mask is probably your highest profile leadership failing in this pandemic (but not the most significant one; there are simply too many to list them all here).

Let us explain this to you in simple terms. We ALL want the economy to rebound as soon as possible. However, it won’t rebound until we address the pandemic with the seriousness it requires.

Until we get a vaccine, wearing a mask is a key element in the tool kit we have in addressing the pandemic. Therefore, wearing masks is one of the keys to opening the economy. Do you not understand this?

Again, this is not TV. It is real.

Your failure to either grasp the obvious or unwillingness to deliver a message that you think your base may not like is truly a failure of leadership.