Barks: Virginia Law Offers a New Tool for Self-Defense

I envisioned myself walking out of a gun store near my home in Alexandria, Va., with my new purchase. I imagined how it would feel in my hands — cold and heavy.

Luckily, my doctor intervened and I was able to get help before I acted on my suicidal impulses. Unfortunately, too many people do not. That same year, 661 people died by firearm suicide in Virginia, and suicides comprised 65 percent of all gun deaths in the Commonwealth in 2019.

Long before I found myself researching where to buy a gun, I had wished for and written about the need for tools to proactively prepare for suicidal crises. As of July 1, Virginians 18 and older will have one more tool available to them.

Next month, Virginia will become one of the first states in the nation to enact a voluntary do-not-sell firearms list. This policy, which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Northam in 2020, has the potential to prevent suicide and save countless lives.

The new law allows interested adults to fill out a form, attach a copy of their photo ID, and send it to Virginia State Police. The law requires the Department of State Police to maintain and update the voluntary do-not-sell firearms list to prohibit the possession, transportation, and sale of firearms to adults who voluntarily enroll themselves.