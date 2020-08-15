Barnett: Defunding the police isn't as scary as it sounds

By Jake Barnett
Barnett is a Salem native and a 2016 graduate of Salem High School. He is a senior in the Clinical Neuroscience program at Virginia Tech.
On Feb. 23rd, 2020. Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging near Glynn County, Georgia, when he was murdered by two white men who had been following him. It took three months for the video to be released, and only then were the suspects of his murder apprehended. On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman, was shot by Louisville Police after they entered her apartment in plainclothes, serving a “no-knock” warrant. Taylor was shot eight times while she slept. The police entered the house looking for a suspect that had already been apprehended. On May 25, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street. Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby market.
W.E.B Dubois, the first African American to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard, thought that when a self-respecting person is oppressed or becomes a victim of injustice, they can become a voice for those oppressed, they should reaffirm their self-respect through protest. Martin Luther King Jr. was also famous for his prophetic language and his passion for civil rights. Both of these individuals were met with violence and outrage, just like the current protests in our country. MLK Jr. was murdered in an attempt to silence his peaceful message.
Protests and riots against police brutality and excessive force, therefore, consumed America. Viral videos have been saturating social media, presenting images of police destroying medic stations and pushing down old men. Videos of police kneeling in solidarity with protestors and genuine progress being made toward reform in some areas have also been shared. Protests are controversial in their very nature; they are, by definition, a statement or action expressing disapproval of or objection to something. When the police and the protestors kneel together, it should be clear that there is actual reform needed.
Claiming that the protests and riots accomplish nothing is ignorant of the history and consequences of being a peaceful black man in the United States. It would not be a stretch to assume that some people would rather have the demonstrations be peaceful so they could sooner be ignored.
Of course, there are good police officers, and there are bad ones. People have been using the “Bad apples” argument for years. Maybe the actual bad apple is the justice system that creates poorly trained constituents. Correcting the immediate problem starts with good cops standing up for their profession and calling out the low standards and lack of accountability. The current state of political discourse on the issue is focused on radicalizing both sides, painting the perceived villain of the abusive officer, or the anarchist rioter. Looking through the polarizing lens of American politics has created these false images that do not represent the vast majority of either side. It is time to stop falling victim to the politics and move toward the goal of an all-encompassing, bi-partisan, top-to-bottom, diverse, standardized, and multi-modal approach to fixing the American justice system. And that starts with defunding the police.
To “defund the police” does not mean to reduce safety by a complete lack of law and order. It is instead a strategic method of reallocating money, resources and responsibility. This shifts the burden of safety toward a community-based model, providing support and prevention that works in a more context-dependent manner.
Crime does not happen in a vacuum; a substantial portion of crime is a consequence of an upstream breakdown in the social system. Meeting needs before they present as crime would prevent the cost and trouble of policing. If we look at the problem of the judicial process as something more than a police brutality, we can see that the culture forms the justice system. What we are seeing currently is just a symptom of deep seeded disruption of communities that has taken place over decades.
To ‘defund the police’ would mean reforming the allocation of money to departments and specialists who are more qualified to handle situations in which the police are often tasked. Social workers, therapists, healthcare systems, and any other department can help with problems in humane ways. This is just one approach toward forming a more effective justice system, but one thing is sure: change must occur.
