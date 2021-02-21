Barrett: Put fiction of stolen election behind us

A call for a “9/11” type investigation into accusations of voter fraud, or a “stolen election”, is nothing more than an excuse, or justification, to shift focus away from things we really should be concerned about. Allowing an investigation to occur gives oxygen to those that persist in believing, and repeating, unfounded allegations. Such an investigation would ultimately “reveal” the truth (it was free/fair) but it would unlikely change minds that are already made up to the contrary.
Witness the Mueller investigation. With many months, millions of dollars, an investigation which resulted in charges against 34 individuals/8 companies, 8 guilty pleas, and a conviction at trial, the investigation could find little or no evidence that Trump had colluded. Many of those that imagined Trump colluded before the investigation still think collusion occurred. Minds were made up before the investigation and nothing could persuade them otherwise.
There are fundamental differences between the allegations of collusion and of election fraud. In the case of collusion, the actions were hidden, private, local, and hard to know because they were behind closed doors. An investigation was the only way to gather the evidence, so an investigation was necessary.
The case of voter fraud is quite different. During voting across the country the actions were open, publicized, occurred Statewide (or even Nationwide) and were observed by reporters, cameras and numerous designated observers and officials.
We already know much of the facts (evidence) about what happened during the voting since the actions were neither hidden, private, nor hard to know:
Every state counted their ballots in the manner their individual state decided. Several States counted their votes two, or three, times with little or no change in the results.
Every state board certified the vote. All engaged in their legal process, decided independently within their own State jurisdiction, and certified according to their procedures.
Every Governor and Secretary of State declared the voting both free and fair, filed no objection, and allowed the certified votes to be sent.
Every court (a whopping 80-plus cases in state court, federal court, and the U..S Supreme Court) dismissed cases mostly due to a lack of ANY evidence to support the allegations. None felt there was enough evidence to warrant trial/further investigation.
Every State legislature (Republican or Democrat), State Commission and State Board certified the vote and their electors as required by the US Constitution and sent them to Congress. This action certified that they were satisfied that the votes had been counted in accordance with their State’s laws.
Finally, the US Congress counted and certified the election results.
This is exactly the processes that have governed the counting of votes during our National elections for decades. In this election it has been even more transparent than we have ever seen it!
Does the allegation of election fraud really merit an “investigation”? There is already plenty of public testimony, certifications, video footage, and other evidence that should lead us to the inevitable conclusion that allegations of voter fraud or a “stolen election” are simply unmerited, false allegations.
Maybe we just need to pay attention to the evidence we have rather than pay attention to those whose interest is only served by sowing doubt.
Investigations shouldn’t be made to convince people one way, or the other. They shouldn’t be made to placate people. When warranted investigations should be made to gather the evidence.
We should resist investigating any allegation unless it is supported by at least a modicum of evidence. By all accounts this was the most scrutinized election in US history and there simply is no credible evidence to support any of the allegations.
In any case, those that are willing to ignore the video evidence, on-scene reporting and numerous statements (aka “testimonies”) already a part of the public record are not any more likely to believe the results of a voter fraud investigation than were those who had already made up their minds about collusion before, and after, the Mueller investigation.
Spending precious resources (money, time, energy) when there are other pressing National emergencies when will already have evidence in the public record just to persuade/placate people that the election we all witnessed was both free and fair would be wasteful. Plus, it is simply not warranted by the evidence.
We need to put the fiction of a fraudulent, stolen election behind us, invest in the truth and get on with solving the many real problems that face this country.
Barrett is a retired Naval Aviator, professional pilot and former business owner. He lives in Moneta.