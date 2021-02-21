Barrett: Put fiction of stolen election behind us

This is exactly the processes that have governed the counting of votes during our National elections for decades. In this election it has been even more transparent than we have ever seen it!

Does the allegation of election fraud really merit an “investigation”? There is already plenty of public testimony, certifications, video footage, and other evidence that should lead us to the inevitable conclusion that allegations of voter fraud or a “stolen election” are simply unmerited, false allegations.

Maybe we just need to pay attention to the evidence we have rather than pay attention to those whose interest is only served by sowing doubt.

Investigations shouldn’t be made to convince people one way, or the other. They shouldn’t be made to placate people. When warranted investigations should be made to gather the evidence.

We should resist investigating any allegation unless it is supported by at least a modicum of evidence. By all accounts this was the most scrutinized election in US history and there simply is no credible evidence to support any of the allegations.